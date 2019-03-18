When you think of beauty deals, there's a good chance your mind goes to events like Sephora's VIB sale or Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, but HSN's Best in Beauty event is coming for some of your favorite traditional sales. The week full of deals features some major brands that you may not have expected from the online and television shopping channel, and you'll be shook over what's featured.

If you haven't been shopping at HSN, you've been missing out even if you didn't know about the Best in Beauty event. While most people turn to major retailers like Sephora or Ulta or brand websites for their beauty needs, HSN has been low key bringing the beauty deals for a while now, and they've been doing it with discounts and their FlexPay system.

While the networks sales and discounts and FlexPay may be great, there's also the fact that the network actually features a major number of brands, many of which are included in the Best of Beauty event. Shoppers can find everything from IT Cosmetics to Benefit to Dr. Brandt.

If your interest has risen since finding out what HSN offers in their beauty department, here's what's being given a discount during their Best in Beauty event.

Courtesy of HSN

Monday, March 18

BeautyBlender 4-Piece Luck of the Blend Set $40 $30 HSN Buy At HSN

Get not one, but two BeautyBlenders as well as two mini solid cleaners for just $30.

StriVectin Line BlurFector Wrinkle Blurring Primer $39 $25 HSN Buy At HSN

This skin care item meets makeup primer is part of Monday, March 18's deal, and it's SO good.

Tuesday, March 19

PMD Personal Microderm Beauty Device Kit with Recovery Masks $160 $99.95 HSN Buy At HSN

The PMD Microderm device creates smoother, brighter skin at home, and it's at a major discount during the Best in Beauty event.

BeautyBio Offline Sleep Mask & Bright Eyes Patches $24.99 $15 HSN Buy At HSN

If you didn't get enough sleep, these eye patches from Tuesday's sale may be ideal.

Wednesday, March 20

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk 4PC $38 $32 HSN Shop At HSN

This set of Beekman 1802 products hasn't even been released on the HSN website yet, but it looks so good.

Smashbox 3PC Eye Makeup Set $59 $35 HSN Buy At HSN

This set from Smashbox is a total steal at just $35.

Thursday, March 21

Benefit Cosmetics 24-hr Brow Setter Gel $24 $12 HSN Buy At HSN

Benefit's brow products are some of its most well-known goods, and during the event, you can get the Brow Setter for half off.

Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Duo $40 $34 HSN Buy At HSN

Like the Beekman 1820 deal, this Benefit promotion hasn't hit the HSN website site, but you can snag this duo for just $34.

Friday, March 22

Korres Scents of Greece Mini Body Butter Collection $27.50 $20 HSN Buy At HSN

If you love body butter, you'll definitely want to look into this deal on Korres.

Lorac Alter Ego Lip Gloss $17 $12 HSN Buy At HSN

$12 for Lorac lip gloss is definitely a deal makeup lovers will want to get their hands on.

Saturday, March 23

CHI Floral Pink Smart GEMZ 1" Flat Iron & Travel Iron w/Clips and Bag $174.99 $108.99 HSN Buy At HSN

If you travel a lot, this Chi straightener could make packing a lot easier (and at a discount).

Real Techniques 8PC Brush Set $44.96 $29.99 HSN Buy At HSN

Like some of the other items on this list, the Real Techniques deal hasn't hit the internet yet, but when it does, brush lovers are sure to want it.

Sunday, March 24

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Blockbuster Set $60 $50 HSN Buy At HSN

In need of mascara? This deal on Too Faced's iconic Better Than Sex Mascara is for you.

BareMinerals Girl on the Glow Set $34 HSN Buy At HSN

While the Girl on the Glow set isn't on the website, it's not hard to see that at $34, it's a good deal.

If you want to shop HSN's Best of Beauty event, it began today, March 18 and will continue for the next seven days until Sunday, March 24. Get ready for some great beauty buys from HSN.