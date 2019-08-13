The powder keg that is Jordan Kimball has landed on Bachelor In Paradise Season 6, and he's ready to shake things up for all contestants involved. After the messy conclusion of his romance with Jenna Cooper last season, one might have reasonably expected Jordan to sit this one out. But upon arriving in Mexico, he told Chris Harrison that he's emotionally and mentally ready for love yet again, likely thanks to all the work and self-care that Jordan's been doing since Bachelor In Paradise Season 5.

When Jordan and Jenna got together at the end of Bachelor In Paradise Season 5, they seemed like a pretty solid couple. (As Entertainment Tonight reports, Chris Harrison himself said they "seemed to be very much in love.") But the romance wasn't meant to be, and mere hours after the finale aired, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve leaked texts allegedly sent from Jenna to another man she had been dating. Jenna claimed the texts were fake and denied having an affair The morning after the Season 4 finale aired, he took to Instagram to express his heartbreak:

"To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you're in love with even the experiences you've had with them it's something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn't sensible no matter what the terms may be ... I'll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you've reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have."

That was last September, and though it's been a little under a year since Jordan walked away from the relationship, he's kept himself quite busy in the meantime. Immediately after the split, his fellow Bachelorette contestants rallied around him, and he posted about spending time with Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann to feel better.

If Jordan's Instagram is anything to go by, Jordan then buried himself in his modeling career, and he's racked up quite an impressive resume since last year. He's sported everything from DIFF Eyewear and FROATS shoes to clothing from Zara, Forever 21, Express, and H&M. He's also helped organizations such as Ruby Rainbow, which provides scholarships to adults with Down Syndrome. At the start of the year he was featured on the cover of Supermodels Unlimited, and he just recently had a fabulous Vegas weekend with what he calls his "SU family." Nothing cures heartbreak like a thriving career, right?

He also went out and well, just enjoyed his life, often connecting with the rest of the contestants of Bachelor Nation. He attended the McGregor vs. Khabib fight with Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Daniel Maguire last year, and appeared in a Dancing With the Stars number alongside Bachelorette Season 14's Joe Amabile in October. He also attended what appears to be a Slate party for the finale of Hannah B.'s latest season, alongside Nick Viall, Derek Peth, and Connor Obrochta.

There's also hints of Jordan just finding peace with himself too. "So excited to be working with @hustleandflowofficial as a motivational speaker for self-love. I hope everyone is ready for some interior redecorating, mentally," Jordan posted just a few weeks after his split with Jenna.

It's clear that Jordan took a break from romance entirely to focus on re-centering himself — on his career, on his friends, and ultimately, on what he wants in life. We'll have to see how that translates in the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, but hopefully it won't end in more heartbreak.