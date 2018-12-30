With the biggest holiday celebrations right around the corner, you may already be wondering what you can expect from the few days of the year where it seems like a lot of places close... or at least change their normal hours. Like, what's open on New Year's Eve, just in case you need to know where you can go for a last-minute outfit that looks like you didn't wait until, well, the last minute to plan it?

The good news is that there are actually plenty of places open on New Year's Eve, whether you're looking for a fan party gift for a hostess, an adorable sparkly outfit to wear as you count down the moments until the ball drops, or some food to make a quick and delicious appetizer for the party you're throwing. The bad news? A lot of these places have adjusted their hours at least a little bit, and many are closing earlier than normal. Who can blame them? Everyone wants to be able to make their New Year's Eve celebrations that night!

It's best to be prepared and to know exactly what to expect from that day, so below, we've put together a list of places that are open on New Year's Eve. Just make sure you get your shopping done before the next day — New Year's Day is a holiday where many more places will be closed.

Starbucks

On New Year's Eve, Starbucks is usually open their normal hours. That said, it does vary by location, so your best bet is to check the store near you.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is open on New Year's Eve — but the stores usually close by 6 p.m., so be sure to get your shopping in early.

Dunkin' Donuts

Most Dunkin' Donuts locations will be open during their normal hours on New Year's Eve, although it could depend on location.

McDonald's

Since most McDonald's are independently owned and operated, their holiday hours vary depending on location — but most should be open!

KFC

Most KFC locations will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and the hours should be normal. Still, check local locations to be sure.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel should be open normal hours on New Year's Eve.

Denny's

You can always get your pancake fix at Denny's, as the chain is open 24/7 year-round.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on New Year's Eve, if you need to stock up on some organic goodies. The hours are usually 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so shop early!

Target

Target will be open for whatever you need on Dec. 31st, and while some locations will stay open until 10 p.m., others will close at 9 p.m.

Walmart

Walmart usually stays open on New Year's Eve and just closes a little earlier, by 8 p.m. However, Walmart Super Centers will be open all night long.

Costco

If you need to stock up on some serious snacks, you can head to Costco ± but beware, they'll close by 6 p.m.

Kohl's

Need a last minute outfit? Kohl's will be open, closing their doors by 9 p.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy will be available for all of your tech needs until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Macy's

Macy's is a major department store that will be open most of the day, closing up by 7 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

Looking to stay in and need a good book to read? You can head to Barnes and Noble until they close at 6 p.m.

BJ's

BJ's will be open until 7:00 p.m., giving you most of the day to stock up on your wholesale items.

The Home Depot

If you need some home improvement tools ASAP, The Home Depot will be open on New Year's Eve, with some stores closing a little early.

Publix

Good news, Publix shoppers: you have until 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve to get your fix.

CVS

CVS should be open normal hours on New Year's Eve, although you may find some stores closing earlier than usual, so check your local listings.