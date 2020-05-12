You may have just watched Ryan go home on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, but he's been watching along from the exact place as the rest of us: stuck in quarantine. Still, he's been trying to make the most of his time by staying creative.

On March 27, Ryan shared a video of himself working on a new song. "Stacking vocals on a new track," he captioned the post. "Regretting not taking choir as a child but watching Brian Wilson footage is enough to keep me motivated! Watch the movie Love and Mercy during your quarantine if you can. Not only is it certified super fresh on rotten tomatoes but it's an unbelievable movie even if you hate The Beach Boys. Oh and if you do, don’t tell me because that would hurt my feelings."

Ryan is treating Instagram a bit like his personal quarantine diary, sharing his feelings and worries for the state of the world. He even posted a poem he wrote to process his feelings and thank frontline healthcare workers. "I woke up this morning feeling great and suddenly a heavy burden came over me. Musically, nothing was helping, so I went Shakespeare on y'all and wrote a poem," he wrote. "Thank you to the people on the frontline of this. Your heroism will be rewarded."

In between those emotional posts, Ryan has been reliving his Listen to Your Heart experience and sharing behind-the-scenes facts about his performances with Natasha Bessez. And, thanks to popular demand, he's sharing weekly playlists called "Real Deal Sundaze," which curate some of his favorite music from artists of all kinds.

"I was asked to put together more playlists, so I listened," he captioned an April 25 post. "I will be putting out a new playlist with 20 songs EVERY.SINGLE.SUNDAY from here on out for your listening pleasure."

Of course, he had to sneak on his own single, "Up My Sleeve."