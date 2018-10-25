When it comes to shopping for beauty products, does it get better than Ulta? Not only does the retailer have high-end brands of makeup, skincare, hair and perfume, but they've got a plethora of drugstore items, too. What's the best-selling perfume at Ulta given all of the options? You may be surprised to find out that it's a famous face and their brand who take the top spot. This perfume will have you on cloud nine.

Like the other beauty options at Ulta, there are no shortage of perfumes at the retailer. In fact, there are some by celebrities. Currently, though, none of them have the honor of being the best-seller, except one. Ariana Grande's Cloud perfume is Ulta's best-selling fragrance, and apparently, it's Grande's favorite, too.

In fact, Grande explains that she loves clouds and this new fragrance. With an endorsement like that, how could you pass this scent up? As for the what the perfume smells like, Cloud has notes of lavender at the top, coconut and vanilla at the heart, and cashmere at the base. Totally dreamy, right? Plus, the packaging for Cloud could be the cutest thing on the shelves given the bottle's cloud base and soft blue color. It's a must-have.

As for the price of the perfume, it's pretty affordable compared to most high-end scents. Cloud will cost you $60 for a 3.4 ounce bottle, but if you're not ready to splurge just yet, don't worry. Ariana Grande's Cloud also comes in a 1.7 ounce bottle for $50 and a 1 ounce bottle for just $40. If you want to take Cloud on the go with you, there's also a $20 purse spray that you can grab for your bag. Because who doesn't want to smell like Ariana Grande and her ponytail, right?

Of course, Cloud is fair from Grande's only perfume at the retailer. She's become kind of a scent-creating sensation. In fact, several of her perfumes fall into the best-seller category on the Ulta website.

In fact, if you head to Ulta's perfume section now and sort of best-sellers, you'll find that her Moonlight perfume comes in at number 15 on the list with her fragrances Sweet Like Candy and her eponymous Ari following. All three fragrances fall onto the first page of best-sellers on the Ulta website. Clearly, Grande's fans are loving the scents she's putting out, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down. In fact, she's got four scents available as well as roller balls and gift sets to go along with them.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will Grande be wearing Cloud on her upcoming tour? Honestly, it's unlikely fans will get close enough to the star to, you know, smell her or anything weird like that, but Grande has just announced her upcoming tour dates for her Sweetner album, so who knows, right? After all, Grande did say she loves clouds. Could there be a cloud set for the tour? The marketing possibilities are endless tbh. If you don't want to wait for her tour to find out what Cloud smells like, just head over to Ulta.