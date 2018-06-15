In news that fans probably saw coming, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson confirmed their engagement on Friday. And just like the method they used to announce they were first dating, they resorted to Instagram. So when are Grande and Davidson getting married exactly? Their relationship has already felt like such a whirlwind, so let's take a step back and break down what's known so far.

Chatter surrounding Grande and Davidson's courtship first surfaced just last month, and whew, that chatter only gets more captivating by the day. On May 18, just one month ago, Bossip reported that the newly-single Grande and the newly-single Davidson were an item. They did not address the reports for several days, but as Twitter user @theAGparadise pointed out, Grande and Davidson sure did leave a trail of cloud-shaped bread crumbs. They confirmed their relationship on May 30 on — where else? — Instagram.

Then, it happened. On June 11, Us Weekly reported that multiple sources claimed Davidson asked Grande to marry him. They did not confirm the engagement right away, but some details about the reported ring surfaced. According to TMZ, the piece of jewelry is apparently worth almost $100,000, was designed by jeweler Greg "Mr. Flawless" Yuna, and took about two weeks to make. As Us Weekly reported, Grande was spotted at Disneyland on June 11 wearing a ring that looked a heck of a lot like the one in TMZ's photo. Oh, and Grande might've been wearing it during her set at KIISFM's Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on June 2?

And then, another thing happened. On June 15, Davidson posted a picture he took of his and Grande's hands. And on Grande's hand is — you guessed it — a mammoth pear shaped diamond ring. It's official: Grande and Davidson are affianced.

More to come...