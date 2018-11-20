Kylie Cosmetics has just launched its Christmas collection. KKW Beauty's Glam Bible is on its way. Neither of these launches, however, have stopped Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian from collaborating again. The KKW Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Collection round two is on its way to fans, and it's coming much sooner than they may have anticipated.

Of course, like most things Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, rumors about a potential second collaboration started swirling a few weeks ago. Not only did the sisters shoot the campaign on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but they've teased the collaboration themselves on social media. Now, it's finally been revealed, and it's a new take on their original work together.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, Kim Kardashian West and her KKW Beauty brand are teaming up with Jenner and her Kylie Cosmetics brand to create a set of four liquid lipsticks just like their last collection together. While the last time they worked as a team, the collaboration was all about Kardashian, the new set of lipsticks seems to be more of a melding of the two brands, and fans are sure to be excited to shop it. When can they do that?

Your holiday shopping list just got a little longer. The new KKW x Kylie Cosmetics collaboration is launching on Friday, Nov. 22. Yes, that is Black Friday. While you're surfing online trying to find the best deals at retailers like Old Navy or Ulta, don't forget that you need to head over to the Kylie Cosmetics website and snag the sisters' latest work together.

While still lipsticks, the new KKW x Kylie collaboration is much different than their last, so don't let that deter you from shopping this Black Friday. While the first set they did together was all pink and peach nudes in the Kylie creme formula, the new set of four lippies features two matte shades, a velvet, and a gloss topper.

As for the shades in the set, they're also different than the original set. Are there nudes? Yes, these are Kardashain-Jenner women after all. However, the topper shade, Main Bae, is a gorgeous metallic bronze, and the two mattes, Soul Sister and Double Trouble, have more orange and red undertones than the original shades. Plus, they are both much deeper shades than anything seen in Kardashian's previous nude set with Kylie Cosmetics. Finally, the velvet, Twinning, is more classic KKW in a peach-pink shade though it's still deeper.

As for the price, it hasn't been revealed yet, but it could very well retail for the same cost of the KKW set. According to the KKW Beauty website, it's still available for $45. The new set will likely retail for around that price point, too.

If you want to shop the new KKW Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, make sure to add it to your Black Friday shopping list. For fans of the sisters, its the perfect holiday buy.