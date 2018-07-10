Can you ever have enough Lush products? If you're a die-hard Lushie, then the answer is definitely no. Thankfully, the brand seems to be able to read their fans minds. Lush's new XL pots are giving Lushies more product so that they always have their favorites products on hand both literally and figuratively.

If you're already a Lush shopper — which you should be — you know that most of their products come in multiple sizes (except, of course, for bath bombs and bubble bars). Whether it's body scrubs, liquid shampoos, or lotions, you can snag smaller or larger portions based on what you need at the moment. For mega-fans, though, these goods may seem to never be enough, and if you're dedicated to certain products, having more at your disposal is just convenient.

Lush appears to recognize this, and now, some of their most popular goods are getting jumbo size pots that hold up to 23 ounces of product in some cases. Yes, these jumbo pots do include the brand's well-loved Sleepy Lotion. In fact, you can now get an entire pound of the calming balm to help you sleep at night.

Sleepy is actually available right now, but it's not the only option you have. All of Lush's jumbo sizes are here, but what are your options?

Lush has actually created jumbo sizes in 11 of their best selling products. From shampoos to body scrubs, some of your every day products could now be available in larger sizes. While their prices are greater given their ability to hold even more product, you're actually saving money in the long run by buying the bigger supply. Prices vary for each product, but they're consistent with the pricing of their typically sized pots.

Don't worry about returning these pots, either. Like the brand's already existing recycling program with their smaller pots, these larger versions also qualify. Just bring in five used pots of any size, and you'll qualify for a totally free face mask. Yes, it's that easy.

What are these jumbo pots and how much do they cost?

Sleepy Body Lotion

Sleepy Body Lotion $32.95 Lush Lush's well-known body lotion now comes in a size that almost gives you a pound of product for less than $35! Buy Now

R&B Hair Moisturizer

Retread Hair Conditioner

Lush Retread Hair Conditioner $54.95 Lush If you're looking for a deep condition, Retread is your new go-to. With so much product in one pot, your hair will never have a moment where it can't get its needed moisture. Buy Now

Roots Hair Treatment

Lush Roots Hair Treatment $37.95 Lush Got fine hair? This conditioner won't weigh it down and will keep it ultra healthy. Buy Now

Ro's Argan Body Conditioner

Lush Ro's Argan Body Conditioner $59.95 Lush If you love Lush's rose scented products and love hydrated skin, you'll definitely want to get your hands on Ro's Argan in its new, jumbo pot. Buy Now

Rub, Rub, Rub Shower Scrub

Lush Rub Rub Rub Shower Scrub $37.95 Lush Looking for an extra portion of a shower scrub that smells floral and exfoliates your skin? Rub, Rub, Rub is it. Buy Now

Big Shampoo

Lush Big Shampoo $47.95 Lush Volume, volume, volume. That's what you'll get with Big, and hello, it's name tells you everything you need to know. Big volume, big pot, big deal. Buy Now

Dream Cream

Lush Dream Cream Body Lotion $45.95 Lush If you have sensitive skin that needs to be soothed, Dream Cream may actually be a dream come true. Now, you can always have extra around for when your skin is acting up. Buy Now

Jersey Bounce

Lush Jersey Bounce Shampoo $32.95 Lush Shiny hair? Voluminous hair? Do these things sound good? Yes, of course they do. That's why you need to invest in the jumbo size Jersey Bounce. Buy Now

Mask of Magnaminty

Ocean Salt

If you never want to be afraid of finding your Lush pot empty, the new extra large, jumbo pots from the brand are about to be your new best friend.