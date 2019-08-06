The wait is finally over. Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next perfume is coming to Ulta Beauty this Aug., so get your vanity shelves ready. Grande made waves back in May 2019 when she announced on Instagram that she was working on a Thank U, Next inspired scent. "So I’ve been working on a ‘Thank U, Next’ fragrance ... & I can’t wait for u to see / smell her," Grande posted. "I don’t think I was supposed to announce this today but I’m excited and it smells divine so fuck it ... hi perfume team love u," Grande announced in the caption.

The artist also shared what the new scent was going to smell like, and it was geared towards a summer vibe. Grande wrote that it was going to smell "like ‘ari’ if she went to the beach one time."

By "Ari," Grande was referring to her first-ever perfume, which debuted in 2015. The scent was sweet and fruity, with top notes of pear, grapefruit, and raspberries. The middle notes were lilies and rose, with base notes of wood and marshmallows.

Fans have been waiting months to hear more about the new Thank U, Next scent, and Grande finally released more information. On Aug. 6, Grande posted both on Twitter and Instagram, sharing the release date of her upcoming fragrance. According to Grande, Thank U, Next perfume is coming to Ulta Beauty on Aug. 18.

The tweet was followed by a round of emojis, one of which was a coconut. Since Grande hinted that the new perfume will have a beach-inspired scent, one can assume that it will have heavy coconut notes.

Grande's tweet also came accompanied with a campaign photo of the new scent, giving fans a glimpse of the bottle. The perfume is encased in a light pink bottle, which is housed in a broken pink heart. The cap of the bottle is made from clear acrylic, but it has an "x" decorating it. This ties into the breakup theme of Grande's Thank U, Next track.

While very little is still known about the scent, chances are high that the Thank U, Next perfume will become another one of Grande's cultural phenomenons. She has a good track record with creating a cult following: recently Grande's most recent scent, Cloud Eau de Parfum, won a major fragrance award.

On June 5, Cloud Eau de Parfum won the Fragrance of the Year: Women's Popular Award at the Fragrance Foundation Awards. Grande beat out other popular contenders, like Britney Spears Prerogative, KKW Body, and Victoria’s Secret Tease Rebel.

Cloud Eau de Parfum was also in the running for Consumer Choice: Women's Popular, alongside with Christian Siriano Silhouette in Bloom and Victoria’s Secret Tease Rebel. Victoria’s Secret's scent won that round.

While the Thank U, Next fragrance is right around the corner, that might not be the only Sweetener-inspired beauty item we get this year. Back in April, Grande trademarked the title of her fifth studio album for beauty products. The trademark included items like fragrances, body lotions, bath gels, body scrubs, and mists.

Get ready to smell like summer-tinged heartbreak, because the Thank U, Next fragrance is just weeks away.