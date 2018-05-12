Everything old is new again — that includes scrunchies, Roseanne, overalls, mom jeans, and now, Dynasty! The much-loved 1980s series was revamped in 2017 for a new, modern audience, and though it took a little bit to find its footing (as with any fledgling series), it’s the campy, soapy drama we all love to devour. But will Dynasty return for Season 2? The CW can’t stop the party now while the drama is finally getting good.

The network has already opted to renew the series for another season. According to Deadline, the network picked up Dynasty for Season 2; Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for their final seasons; Riverdale for Season 3; and all of their DC superhero shows, too, to name a few. The CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement,

“As the CW expands to a six-night, Sunday-through-Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

It’s nice that the true fans are passionate about Dynasty, because the ratings for the show have been so-so since it started. As reported by Deadline, what’s probably saved the show is the fact that it has a “lucrative distribution deal” with Netflix for CBS TV Studios — the CW is owned by CBS, so there’s some serious money to be made behind the show in distribution, streaming, and syndication, should it reach the appropriate number of episodes. Deadline also reported that Nicolette Sheridan’s introduction as Alexis Carrington cause an increase in viewership, so perhaps it’s a sign of good things to come.

And speaking of Alexis Carrington, Nicolette Sheridan is psyched to be playing such an iconic character, albeit in her own way. In an interview with Variety, Sheridan said, “[Alexis is] a complicated person who is driven by power, money, and the dichotomy of an overwhelming desire to protect her children to have them flourish. She is back to reclaim both of her children and help them onto a different path.”

Alexis has been estranged from the Carrington family for a long time, so she has had a lot to deal with in trying to win back her children and deal with the fact that Blake is now married to another woman.

According to Nathalie Kelley, who plays Cristal on the new Dynasty, the show has worked hard to ensure that it didn’t stay on the obvious road of wife-versus-wife. The original Dynasty was famous for its physical catfights, but in the new millennium, there’s no need for that. In an earlier interview with Bustle, Kelley said, “I want to warn people who are wanting a bit of a Cristal/Alexis fight from the get-go. There’s a little bit of a build until we get to that. It’s really about Fallon when she comes into the picture, which I think is a more interesting choice, because it’s obvious for the ex-wife and the younger wife to immediately go at it.”

Basically, Alexis has her own problems, Kelley said, and there’s no reason for her to immediately jump on Cristal. She has bigger fish to fry — like convincing her children to love her again. “I think it’s a more modern approach. Cristal is a woman’s woman,” Kelley said. “She gives everybody a chance at first, and I like that about her.”

Cristal gives everyone a chance, and it's nice that the CW opted to give Dynasty a chance at Season 2. The freshman drama is on a roll, and viewers want to see where the drama leads next — likely this fall.