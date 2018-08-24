While some YouTubers are all about the makeup, there's one guru who has chosen to focus on "beauty from the inside out," and that's Tati Westbrook. The guru's new Halo Beauty Kiwi Seed Booster is the latest for her brand, and it's all about nourishing your skin from the inside.

In case you missed the initial launch of Halo Beauty, Westbrook's first product was the Hair, Skin, and Nails Booster. The cutely colored pink pills in their soft glass bottle with a golden lid were maybe the first ever pills you'd want to display. Meant to help your hair grow, your nail strength improve, and your skin's hydration levels to increase, the product was initially met with skepticism from those who wanted Westbrook to debut a skin care or beauty products straight out of the gate.

Since the Hair, Skin, and Nail Booster's debut, however, the Halo Beauty Instagram account has been steadily posting the results of happy customers. While there was an array of doubt about the products, fans of the guru do seem to be enjoying her product. Now, there's a new one.

The Halo Beauty Kiwi Seed Booster is coming fans' way, and it's coming way sooner than they may have thought.

Westbrook's latest supplement launched today, Aug. 24 meaning there was basically no gap between her launch party and social media teases and the launch. As for the time, you don't have to worry too much about it because the Kiwi Seed Booster is already up for purchase! Simply head over to the Halo Beauty website to snag your bottle of supplements.

If you want to know more before you purchase, though, the guru always uploads at 1pm ET to her YouTube channel, and her video will be all about the new product.

Fans do, however, have a bit of information thanks to Twitter and social media posts about the product.

What makes this supplement different from the original? It's all about skin. While the original Halo Beauty supplement was targeted at hair, skin, and nails, Kiwi Seed Booster is specifically aimed at helping improve the skin. According to the packaging, the new product is meant to, "minimize fine lines and wrinkles, support collagen and keratin production, support clear and radiant complexion." Sounds like a dream, right?

As for the price fans can expect to pay? The product is a bit more affordable than the original. It rings in at $29.95 for a 30-day supply making it $10 cheaper than the original Halo Beauty Hair, Skin, and Nails Booster. Keep in mind, however, that the original booster's dosage is two pills per day meaning that while the Kiwi Seed Booster may be cheaper, there are technically less supplements.

While Westbrook's brand has focused on supplements, fan reactions are still mixed when it comes to the Kiwi Seed Booster.

Some are excited to see how the Halo Kiwi is different from the original supplement.

Others are curious about the use of kiwi in the product.

But others have checked out altogether. Ultimately, though, those who already love Halo Beauty and those who trust and believe in supplements are sure to be excited about Westbrook's new Halo Beauty launch. If you're skeptical, keep an eye out for her latest video, and you may just turn into a Halo Beauty believer.