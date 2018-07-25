While most members of the Kardashian and Jenner family are known for their beauty looks, there are some who feature more prominently within the world of cosmetics. Both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have turned their reputation for killer beauty looks into successful companies, and now KKW Beauty's Classic Collection is going to help you recreate Kardashian's most signature looks.

Of course, KKW Beauty has always been about what the reality television star turned beauty mogul is famous for. After all, her eponymous beauty range began with contour and highlight sticks, a technique that she and long time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic basically put on the map when it comes to celebrity makeup.

From there, Kardashian and continued to expand her beauty empire branching out into lip glosses, pressed powder highlighters, nude lipsticks (because, duh, this is Kim K), a collaboration with Dedivanovic, and now, she's created an entire collection around her classic makeup look.

When can you shop the KKW Beauty Classic Collection? Good news! It hits KKW Beauty's online shelves on July 27. If, however, you're in the Los Angeles area, you're in luck. The collection is available right now at the KKW Beauty pop-up. While millions of fans not in California, however, the online launch is the one to watch for.

If you're already itching for the palette or those lippies, make sure you set a reminder in your phone. They'll be launching on the website beginning at noon PT.

If you do decide to shop the KKW Classic Collection, how much should you be planning to spend? The prices are totally comparable to her other products. Inside the bundle, you'll find the KKW Classic Eyeshadow palette, four Peach Lipsticks, and four Peach Lipliners. If that all sounds amazing to you, shop the bundle for $150.

If, however, you want to pick and choose come shopping time on the 27, all of the products will be sold separately so you can mix and match your perfect KKW makeup look.

According to the brand, the palette is set to retail for $45 (the same cost as the KKW x Mario palette), the lipsticks will be $18 each, and the accompanying lip liners will cost $12 each. Not bad buys, right?

Plus, you'll be getting a Kim Kardashian approved face. The mogul behind the makeup explains that she wanted the products to be a reflection of makeup that could be both classic and versatile. "The colors in this collection are what I envision when I think of a timeless look and the shades are so versatile and flattering," she says, "You can create a soft, glowing look or go really glam."

If classic glam and timeless beauty sound like your idea of the perfect makeup look, the new KKW Classic Collection could just be your new go-to palette and lipstick combination. Set a reminder in your phone for July 27 at noon PT, and you'll have a Kim Kardashian approved look in no time.