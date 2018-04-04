Kim Kardashian is a very busy woman, and it actually has nothing to do with reality television. The star's cosmetics brand has been expanding at a rapid pace, and she's got her first collab coming soon. The KKW Beauty x Mario collection is coming fans' way, and these products crafted by Kardashian and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic are getting some major hype on the internet. Are they worth it, though?

Only a week ago, Kardashian and Dedivanovic took to their Instagram accounts to debut their often teased but until then unrevealed collaboration. While rumors had been swirling that a palette was coming from the pair, nothing had been confirm. Then, Dedivanovic posted the teaser video and fans finally got a look. The collaboration will include an eyeshadow palette that features ten shades, a creme formula lipstick, and two glosses.

What was the inspiration for these beauty goodies? Kardashian herself. Dedivanovic has often called Kardashian his muse (even naming a shade Muse in honor of her in his Anastasia Beverly Hills palette), and for the collection, that didn't change. According to an Instagram story, Dedivanovic and Kardashian looked at all of their looks over the years and used them as the basis for the collection.

The collection comes on the heels of the KKW Beauty Concealer Kit launch and subsequent restock. Like anything launched by a Kardashian or Jenner, it garnered tons of traction on social media. From those displeased with the shade range to reviews on YouTube letting fans know whether or not to shop, it was definitely a high profile launch (as is everything Kardashian). That certainly doesn't seem to have changed with the launch of KKW Beauty x Mario.

The real question, though, isn't what inspired the palette or whether or not Kardashian ever sleeps given the sheer number of launches she's had lately, it's whether or not the collection is worth your hard earned cash? Thankfully, that's what beauty gurus are for. If you're wondering if the KKW Beauty x Mario palette is worth it, they've got answers for you.

Tati Westbrook

Tati on YouTube

Want live swatches? Westbrook gives them to you alongside her review of the palette. How does it hold up all day? Does it blend well? She runs down all the details. Plus, if you're mesmerized by that blue shade, she gives you comparison swatches to other great blue shades.

2. NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials on YouTube

NikkieTutorials' review comes in a different format. It's actually part of a larger series on her channel called Face Match. If you're looking for a new take on a traditional review, this is it.

3. MakeupShayla

Makeupshayla on YouTube

Does the palette have fall out? MakeupShayla lets you know every detail about using this palette.

4. Alissa Ashley

Alissa Ashley on YouTube

While blue looks seem to be the most popular choice with the KKW x Mario palette, Alissa Ashley gives you a more neutral look showing that the palette can be versatile.

5. Laura Lee

Laura Lee on YouTube

While Laura Lee's review isn't just on the KKW x Mario collaboration, she nonetheless gives you the pros and cons about each piece of the upcoming launch.

6. JadeyWadey180

JadeyWadey 180 on YouTube

Not only does JadeyWadey180 give you her thoughts on the palette, but she uses the brand's other recent launch (the concealer kits). If you want to see a near full face of KKW Beauty, this review is for you.

7. Chrisspy

Chrisspy on YouTube

If a tutorial is more your speed, Chrisspy has you covered. Find out how she chose to use the palette.

If these reviews have convinced you that you the KKW Beauty x Mario collection, mark your calendar for Apr. 5. All of the products are landing on the KKW Beauty website at noon PST.