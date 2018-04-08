After months of fan speculation, Cardi B finally confirmed that she's expecting a baby with her fiancé, Offset. So, when is Cardi B due? Although the rapper hasn't confirmed her due date, a little bit of sleuthing might give fans an idea of when she's expecting.

Cardi B made her SNL debut to promote her new LP Invasion of Privacy, which dropped on April 6. During her first performance of the night, Cardi rocked a white, bodycon dress that was custom-made for her by designer Christian Siriano. He wished her well on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way! You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano on @nbcsnl. It was an honor." His tweet was accompanied by a shot of her posing after her performance.

The official SNL Twitter account joined in by writing "Congratulations!" to their performer for the evening. Even Offset tweeted a message. He posted an older photo of the two of them happily gazing at one another, and captioned it, "Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together."

As adorable as all of the congratulatory messages are, the question on the minds of the rapper's fans remains, when is Cardi B due? Let's take a look at the possible pregnancy timeline. And just a reminder, Cardi's first name is Belcalis, and Offset's is Kiari, so the impossibly cool baby names are already inventing themselves.

Cardi B and Offset got engaged in October 2017. He proposed to her live on stage during a concert in Philadelphia, and the video is absolutely as cute as it sounds. Almost immediately afterward, rumors swirled that there was trouble in paradise for the two, but Cardi was quick to play it off.

By December 2017, fans speculated that the pair might be expecting. Cardi B was quick to distract everyone over the holidays, though, by releasing her new single "Bartier Cardi". By the time she was making red carpet appearances in 2018, questions of a potential pregnancy surfaced again. Cardi has always been stylish, but she was changing up her usual look. Suddenly, at every major appearance, she was rocking extravagant, costume-y looks in lieu of her usual form-fitting outfits and loud prints.

Obviously, you're allowed to go through a personal style evolution — especially when you're young, and Cardi B is only 25. It could have been that she was enjoying her newfound fame, and designers' interest in working with her. What fans know now, though, is that she was also trying to conceal her pregnancy until the time was right.

So, this begs the question: When is Cardi B due? Expectant parents typically wait until the first trimester has passed to announce, which is approximately three months. That's often considered the earliest it's "safest" to announce. By February, fans thought she might be showing to the point where the rapper posted an Instagram video assuring folks she was just gaining weight and insisting fans let her "fat in peace." Since it's now confirmed that she was in fact pregnant, and pregnant people often begin showing in their third or fourth month, it's likely she and Offset found out around the time of their engagement. That would mean a Summer 2018 due date is likely. The Cut reported that the rapper might be due as soon as the first week of July. Does that mean Cardi B is doing Coachella when she will be six or more months pregnant? Almost definitely.

For all the public congratulations that are happening, Cardi is yet to speak on the pregnancy herself. She's active on Twitter and Instagram, of course, but is still heavily promoting Invasion of Privacy. Cardi is retweeting dozens of fan compliments, support from celebrities, and posting fan-created memes about the reaction to her album. What's cooler than being cool? Cardi B with a baby on the way.