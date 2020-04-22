One positive to emerge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a greater appreciation of those on the NHS frontline, which after weeks of national lockdown, appears to be at an all time high. Evidence of this can be seen through various high-profile NHS fundraisers, and the weekly Clap For Our Carers campaign. Now, a one-minute silence aiming to pay tribute to NHS workers has been proposed, and if you're wanting to get involved, here's how to take part in the upcoming minute's silence for the NHS.

As the Independent reports, the nationwide one-minute silence would pay tribute to NHS workers who have sadly died with coronavirus, and could reportedly be held at 11 a.m. on International Workers' Memorial Day on Tuesday, April 28.

The idea was first brought forward by health unions Unison, the Royal College of Nursing, and the Royal College of Midwives — and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has since confirmed the government are "actively" considering the proposal.

"As Culture Secretary, I have responsibility for ceremonials and things like minute-silences, and we are actively looking into that and think it is a good idea," Dowden explained.

The gesture would take place two days before that week's Clap For Our Carers event, which has gone ahead every week since Thursday, March 26.

As the BBC reports, Unison general secretary Dave Prentis recently praised the idea as being "the ultimate tribute" for those who selflessly "put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe" in the fight against coronavirus.

Elsewhere, general secretary at the Royal College of Nursing, Donna Kinnair, explained how this "respectful silence" would be a "poignant reminder" of the risks faced by frontline NHS workers.

"I hope the public gets behind this with the same affection they show when applauding our people," Kinnair added.

Care minister Helen Whateley told BBC Breakfast on April 22 that 61 NHS workers have died from COVID-19. That figure continues to rise.