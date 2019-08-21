Food and beverage-inspired footwear continues to be quite the trend. The Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea sneaker collaboration has landed and it's awesome. The collab features a few iconic can designs and it comes hot on the (literal) heels of the Dunkin x Saucony running sneaker and those low key and limited edition Mr. Peanut kicks. If this particular partnership sounds familiar to you, well, it should. The lifestyle company and the beverage brand teamed up earlier this summer for a New York City pop-up shop and sold shoes for just 99 cents. It developed into such a fashion mob scene that the authorities had to shut it down.

The Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea sneakers will now be available on a wider scale. The collection features several pairs of kicks and shower slides boasting colors, graphics, and branding that will remind you of your favorite cold can of yummy Arizona Iced Tea. The '00s you is beaming right now.

Here's everything you need to know about the drop. The Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea collection arrives via the Adidas site on Sept. 1. There are several styles for both men and women. The fruity footwear is inspired by Arizona Iced Tea's four most popular flavors: Green Tea With Ginseng and Honey, Lemon, Mucho Mango, and Watermelon.

Summer may be fading into fall with each and every passing day. But you can still celebrate summer and quench your thirst for cute and co-branded footwear courtesy of these cool shoes. You can choose among several of Adidas Continental Vulc styles, which cost $65 per pair. There are four pairs of the Adilette slide, with the price TBA as of press time. While you may not always associate your footwear with your fave beverage, Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea have effectively bridged that gap.

Courtesy of Adidas Courtesy of Adidas Courtesy of Adidas Courtesy of Adidas

This collection is the ultimate in casual cool. The silhouette takes its inspo from the early '80s. The signature cherry blossoms and mint green base of the Ginseng and Honey-influenced pair will have you running to the local 7-11 or Wawa to grab a couple cans of the beverage itself. The design team for this shoe really outdid itself by keeping the Adidas shape in tact and enhancing it with instantly recognizable graphics. There is no way someone won't look down at your kicks and go, "Whoa! Your shoes totally look like a can of Arizona Iced Tea." Well, yeah.

Courtesy of Adidas Courtesy of Adidas

While pedicure and open-toed shoe season will soon be in the rearview, stylish and sturdy shower slides know no season. The slides are perfect for running errands or for pairing with your brunch ensemble. If you are cruising from class to the dorm, you can still rock these. All you really have to do is add a pair of socks and you will be the epitome of campus chic. You can also purchase them now and store them until the weather breaks next year. The Arizona Iced Tea can print elevates these from boring summer shoes to conversation starters.

It'll feel like eternal summer whenever you step or slide into a pair of the Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea shoes. With two weeks until the drop, it's a good idea to program a quick alarm in your phone. These sneaks are too sweet to snooze on.