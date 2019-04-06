Throughout Donald Trump's presidency, immigration has consistently been one of the most high-profile areas of public policy. That's unlikely to change anytime soon, and now that the field of Democratic presidential contenders for is taking shape, it's worth taking a look at where the 2020 presidential candidates stand on immigration.

Although immigration policy has always been a high-profile issue in American politics, it's become a sustained and central topic of debate for several years now. In 2012, Barack Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shielded certain undocumented immigrants from deportation and drew strong opposition from anti-immigration groups. The perception that Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election in part because of his conservative stance on immigration, helped keep immigration in the national discourse — as did Donald Trump's victory in 2016, which appeared to contradict the idea that conservative immigration policies equal defeat at the ballot box.

From Congress' high-profile, failed attempt to enact immigration reform in 2013 to Trump's internationally-criticized policy of separating immigrant families at the border and putting migrant children in cages, immigration is one of the most controversial policy questions of the day, and will almost certainly remain so as the 2020 election progresses. Here's where all of the candidates stand on the issue.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images As a congresswoman from a conservative district in New York, Gillibrand voted to increase funding for ICE, and said in her 2006 campaign that securing U.S. borders is a "national security priority," according to CNN. Now, Gillibrand has called for abolishing ICE on Twitter and, according to her campaign website, supports expanding DACA and accepting Syrian refugees. She's expressed regret for her past positions on immigration, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that they "certainly weren't empathetic, and they were not kind, and I did not think about suffering in other people's lives."

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images As the governor of a non-border state who's never served in the federal government, Hickenlooper has a much smaller record on immigration to draw from than some of the senators on this list. That said, he did sign an executive order in 2018 that banned state resources from being used to enforce the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant families, which the order referred to as "cruel and un-American." He also said that it would be "crazy" to try and deport all undocumented immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images Castro, formerly the mayor of San Antonio and Department of Housing and Urban Development chief under Barack Obama, has denounced Trump administration's immigration policies on Twitter and elsewhere. He's also told CNN that he opposes the Trump administration's restrictions on asylum eligibility for Central American refugees. Castro said in a 2013 congressional testimony that any immigration reform passed by Congress should include a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Fort Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images The mayor of South Bend, Indiana supports DACA and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, as he explained in a 2017 interview with WSBT, and told CBS News that Trumps deployment of U.S. troops to the Mexican border was "a waste of time." Intriguingly, he suggested in a 2017 HuffPost op-ed that the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants is actually a betrayal of traditional conservative values.

Minnesotta Sen. Amy Klobuchar Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images At a 2006 Senate debate, Klobuchar proposed building a fence on the U.S.-Mexico border, and said that the federal government should "stop giving amnesty to companies that are hiring illegal immigrants." At that same debate, she endorsed a path to citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants, and reiterated that position in a 2018 interview with ABC News. Klobuchar also told ABC News that the Trump administration's family separation policy is "horrendous," but when asked about the prospect of abolishing ICE, said that "we are always going to need immigration enforcement."

California Author Marianne Williamson Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williamson has expressed strong support for immigrants on her website. She supports DACA, the DREAM Act, a path to citizenship for all immigrants in the U.S., and protections for LGBTQ immigrants, according to her website. Williamson also wants to speed up the asylum approval process and reduce the number of immigrants in ICE detention, although she hasn't specifically called for the elimination of ICE, according to her website.

New York Entrepreneur Andrew Yang South China Morning Post Yang has more conservative views on immigration than most, perhaps all, of his Democratic opponents. He writes on his website that the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S. are "not supposed to be here." Any pathway to citizenship "must reflect the fact that these individuals tried to circumvent our legal immigration system," Yang says on his website, and should only be considered "after securing our southern border." He supports the DREAM Act "as a part of comprehensive immigration and border security reforms," he says on his website.

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Delaney, who launched his presidential campaign way back in July 2017, supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and allowing more refugees to resettle in the U.S., as he says on his campaign website. On his old 2012 House campaign website, he said that immigrants should first be required to register with the government, pay back taxes, and learn English before being granted citizenship. He also stated there that the government should crack down on employers that "knowingly hire undocumented immigrants."

Miramir, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images In a 2018 op-ed, Messam denounced a bill making its way through the state legislature that would prohibit sanctuary cities in the state and require state and local officials to enforce federal immigration laws. The year before, he proposed making Miramar a "safe zone" for undocumented immigrants by requiring immigration officials to procure warrants before entering city-owned buildings and some schools, 10 News reports.