Where 2020 Candidates Stand On Immigration Show They Have Pretty Different Approaches
Throughout Donald Trump's presidency, immigration has consistently been one of the most high-profile areas of public policy. That's unlikely to change anytime soon, and now that the field of Democratic presidential contenders for is taking shape, it's worth taking a look at where the 2020 presidential candidates stand on immigration.
Although immigration policy has always been a high-profile issue in American politics, it's become a sustained and central topic of debate for several years now. In 2012, Barack Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shielded certain undocumented immigrants from deportation and drew strong opposition from anti-immigration groups. The perception that Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election in part because of his conservative stance on immigration, helped keep immigration in the national discourse — as did Donald Trump's victory in 2016, which appeared to contradict the idea that conservative immigration policies equal defeat at the ballot box.
From Congress' high-profile, failed attempt to enact immigration reform in 2013 to Trump's internationally-criticized policy of separating immigrant families at the border and putting migrant children in cages, immigration is one of the most controversial policy questions of the day, and will almost certainly remain so as the 2020 election progresses. Here's where all of the candidates stand on the issue.
President Donald Trump
From the moment he launched his campaign, Trump has made hardline opposition to immigration his signature campaign issue. He's attempted, with varying degrees of success, to separate immigrant families at the border; ban citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries from entering America; rescind DACA; circumvent restrictions on detaining immigrant children, limit asylum applications from migrants; reduce the amount of legal immigration to the U.S. and much more. By any measure, Trump has pursued a far-right, nativist agenda on immigration.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sanders' view on immigration is complicated, but by and large, he's relatively progressive on the issue. The Vermont senator said on CNN's State of the Union that he supports DACA. He said at the 2016 Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire that he also supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the U.S., and in a letter to President Obama in 2014, said he supports asylum for families fleeing violence in Central America. Sanders voted against defunding sanctuary cities in 2018, and told CNN that splitting up families at the border is "heartless."
However, some of Sanders' views on immigration have been criticized by progressives and applauded by conservatives. He said in a 2007 press release that low-skilled immigration to the U.S. drives down American wages, and opposed the 2007 immigration reform bill, though he said at a 2016 primary debate that this was because the guest worker program it included would have amounted to what he described as "modern slavery." Sanders wrote on Twitter that he wants a "restructuring" ICE, the creation of which he voted against in 2002.
California Sen. Kamala Harris
At a November 2017 press conference, Harris expressed Harris expressed support for DACA, and said that she wouldn't vote for any government funding bill that didn't protect the 700,000 "Dreamers" — undocumented immigrants protected by DACA — from deportation. She's said on Twitter that she supports a path to citizenship, and introduced a bill in the Senate to ensure that detained immigrants have access to legal counsel.
However, Harris has been criticized for supporting a 2008 policy as District Attorney of San Francisco that had the city deporting undocumented youths who had been arrested, as PolitiFact reported. She told MSNBC in 2018 that "ICE should exist."
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Warren voted against defunding sanctuary cities and has denounced the Trump administration for splitting up immigrant families at the border. She said on the Senate floor that she supports the DREAM Act, and at a 2018 rally in Boston, she called for "replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works," according to the Hill. Warren also co-sponsored legislation in 2016, the Fair Day in Court for Kids Act, to guarantee legal representation to undocumented children facing deportation.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
Booker introduced legislation in 2017 that would ban state and local law enforcement from arresting people under suspicion of having violated federal immigration laws; effectively, this would make every city in the U.S. a sanctuary city. Booker wrote on Twitter that the U.S. has a "moral obligation" to pass the DREAM Act, and told NJ.com that the U.S. should welcome Syrian refugees.
Booker brought a Dreamer as his guest to Trump's second State of the Union address, and in a 2018 appearance on MSNBC, he criticized Barack Obama for detaining immigrant families during his presidency. Booker also co-sponsored the Fair Day in Court for Kids Act, and called for "taking a serious look" at ICE in a 2018 interview with HuffPost.
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard voted for a bill to ban DHS from separating immigrant families at the border, and co-sponsored the DREAM Act.
In 2015, however, she was one of few Democrats to vote for a bill to impose additional restrictions on Syrian refugees entering the U.S. The year before, she put out a press release calling on Obama to suspend the Visa Waiver Program for countries with "large numbers of Islamic extremists actively fighting alongside" ISIS and other terrorist groups in the Middle East.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
As a congresswoman from a conservative district in New York, Gillibrand voted to increase funding for ICE, and said in her 2006 campaign that securing U.S. borders is a "national security priority," according to CNN.
Now, Gillibrand has called for abolishing ICE on Twitter and, according to her campaign website, supports expanding DACA and accepting Syrian refugees. She's expressed regret for her past positions on immigration, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that they "certainly weren't empathetic, and they were not kind, and I did not think about suffering in other people's lives."
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
As the governor of a non-border state who's never served in the federal government, Hickenlooper has a much smaller record on immigration to draw from than some of the senators on this list. That said, he did sign an executive order in 2018 that banned state resources from being used to enforce the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant families, which the order referred to as "cruel and un-American." He also said that it would be "crazy" to try and deport all undocumented immigrants, according to the Associated Press.
Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro
Castro, formerly the mayor of San Antonio and Department of Housing and Urban Development chief under Barack Obama, has denounced Trump administration's immigration policies on Twitter and elsewhere. He's also told CNN that he opposes the Trump administration's restrictions on asylum eligibility for Central American refugees. Castro said in a 2013 congressional testimony that any immigration reform passed by Congress should include a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
The Washington governor opposes several of the Trump administration's flagship immigration policies. He denounced the travel ban at a 2017 press conference, called family separation "an intentional infliction [of] abusive behavior to punish innocent children" at a 2018 press conference, and called Trump's unsuccessful attempt to repeal DACA "cruel" in 2017 a press release. As a congressman, he voted against bills to construct a border "fence" and mandate the reporting of hospitalized undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, while supporting a measure to allow some non-citizens to remain in the country while pursuing residency. As governor, Inslee increased state funding for a nonprofit that provides legal services to undocumented immigrants, as the Spokesman Review reported.
Fort Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
The mayor of South Bend, Indiana supports DACA and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, as he explained in a 2017 interview with WSBT, and told CBS News that Trumps deployment of U.S. troops to the Mexican border was "a waste of time." Intriguingly, he suggested in a 2017 HuffPost op-ed that the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants is actually a betrayal of traditional conservative values.
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
O'Rourke has made it abundantly clear that he opposes a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Calling it a "symbol of division," he's released several videos outlining why he believes that a wall would be a bad idea, The Hill reported. He told MSNBC in February that he wants to take down part of an existing border fence in El Paso, and introduced legislation in 2017 that would protect DACA recipients from deportation. He wrote a Medium post in 2017 expressing his support for the DREAM Act.
Minnesotta Sen. Amy Klobuchar
At a 2006 Senate debate, Klobuchar proposed building a fence on the U.S.-Mexico border, and said that the federal government should "stop giving amnesty to companies that are hiring illegal immigrants." At that same debate, she endorsed a path to citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants, and reiterated that position in a 2018 interview with ABC News. Klobuchar also told ABC News that the Trump administration's family separation policy is "horrendous," but when asked about the prospect of abolishing ICE, said that "we are always going to need immigration enforcement."
California Author Marianne Williamson
Williamson has expressed strong support for immigrants on her website. She supports DACA, the DREAM Act, a path to citizenship for all immigrants in the U.S., and protections for LGBTQ immigrants, according to her website. Williamson also wants to speed up the asylum approval process and reduce the number of immigrants in ICE detention, although she hasn't specifically called for the elimination of ICE, according to her website.
New York Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Yang has more conservative views on immigration than most, perhaps all, of his Democratic opponents. He writes on his website that the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S. are "not supposed to be here." Any pathway to citizenship "must reflect the fact that these individuals tried to circumvent our legal immigration system," Yang says on his website, and should only be considered "after securing our southern border."
He supports the DREAM Act "as a part of comprehensive immigration and border security reforms," he says on his website.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
Delaney, who launched his presidential campaign way back in July 2017, supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and allowing more refugees to resettle in the U.S., as he says on his campaign website. On his old 2012 House campaign website, he said that immigrants should first be required to register with the government, pay back taxes, and learn English before being granted citizenship. He also stated there that the government should crack down on employers that "knowingly hire undocumented immigrants."
Miramir, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam
In a 2018 op-ed, Messam denounced a bill making its way through the state legislature that would prohibit sanctuary cities in the state and require state and local officials to enforce federal immigration laws. The year before, he proposed making Miramar a "safe zone" for undocumented immigrants by requiring immigration officials to procure warrants before entering city-owned buildings and some schools, 10 News reports.
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
In 2006, Ryan voted for a bill to construct a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border. Aside from that, he's generally adopted liberal positions on immigration. In a 2017 press release, Ryan condemned Trump's attempt to repeal DACA as "heartless," and he voted for a version of the DREAM Act in 2010. In 2004, Ryan opposed a bill that would incentivize hospitals to report undocumented immigrants in their care to federal authorities.
Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel
At a 2007 Democratic primary debate, Gravel said that he's "ashamed as an American to be building a fence on our southern border," and accused immigration hawks of "scapegoating the Latinos" for America's own economic problems, as the New York Times reported. At that same debate, when asked if he supports sanctuary cities, Gravel replied that "this whole nation should be a sanctuary."
According to OnTheIssues.org, Gravel said at a different 2007 Democratic primary debate that federal immigration raids that separate families are "abominable," and that as a first-generation American, he "honor[s] anybody that comes to this country as an immigrant."
It's almost inconceivable that immigration won't be a top issue in the 2020 election. And as evidenced by their wildly varying stances, the candidates have a lot of different ideas on how to approach it.