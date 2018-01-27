Where Are Sophia Grace & Rosie Now? The 'Ellen' Favorites Are Growing Up So Fast

Prepare yourself, because you're about to feel super old. Remember viral YouTube stars Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland? On Friday, Jan. 26, the British cousins sent Ellen DeGeneres a video in celebration of the talk show host turning 60. The adorable video has many people asking, where are Sophia Grace and Rosie now? The duo, who rose to fame when DeGeneres brought them on her show after a video of them singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral, are growing up. But it looks like they're still making time to follow their dreams in between doing normal tween and teen stuff.

Sophia Grace and Rosie were 8 and 5, respectively, when their YouTube video caught DeGeneres' attention in 2011. The girls quickly became favorites on the talk show and they were given their own segment called "Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie." From there, they went on to star in the straight-to-DVD feature Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure, and Sophia Grace has released several singles including "Best Friends" and "Girls Just Gotta Have Fun."

Now, Sophia Grace is 14, and Rosie is 11, and as their birthday video to DeGeneres illustrates, they've definitely grown up quite a bit since their last appearance on the show. In the video, the cousins shared their favorite memories from The Ellen Show before wishing the host a happy birthday and telling her that they hoped to see her soon. It seems that viewers were just as blown away as DeGeneres was at just how much the girls had grown since their last appearance on the show.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

After watching the video, DeGeneres said what the audience was probably thinking. "That's when you feel the aging, 'cause you see them age and then you compare it and so now, I feel old," the talk show host mused. Same, DeGeneres, same.

These days, the cousins appear to be focusing on their solo careers. While they make an adorable duo, it makes total sense that they would want to have their own identities as they get older. In 2017, Sophia Grace released the singles "Hollywood" and "Why You So Mad." She also appeared as a judge on the first season of ABC's The Toy Box, and has a popular YouTube channel where she shares makeup tutorials, as well as covers of her favorite songs.

Fans can also follow Sophia Grace on Instagram where she often shares her music, as well as career updates, and — like most 14-year-olds — lots of selfies. Recently, the singer shared a gorgeous cover of Dua Lipa's "New Rules" that reveals just how much she has grown as a singer since her days spent rocking out to "Super Bass."

Sophia Grace's partner in making DeGeneres laugh, Rosie, seems to be primarily focused on school these days, but like her cousin, she also has a YouTube channel where she does challenges, shares hauls, and offers up the occasional singing video as well. It seems that Rosie's biggest passion these days is gymnastics, at least if her videos are any indication. In her personal birthday video to DeGeneres, Rosie had her gymnastics class help her make a human 60 for her "Auntie Ellen."

RosieGraceMcClelland on YouTube

While Sophia Grace and Rosie are getting older, their birthday video proved that they can still rock tiaras and charm an audience. These two young women are busier than ever — it's just that now many of their activities are more of the average tween kind. Maybe DeGeneres will feel inspired to invite them back on the show for a proper update soon, but until then, these two viral wunderkinds are keeping busy with school, activities, and continuing to take YouTube by storm.