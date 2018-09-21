I'm usually embarrassed to admit that I can't stand the majority of sauces. But Heinz's latest stunt has encouraged me to open up about my hatred of ketchup and mayonnaise in particular. Unfortunately, it seems like I'm outvoted as the company's hybrid sauce, mayochup, will soon be available here. So if you're wondering where to buy mayochup in the UK, here's everything you need to know.

First, let's explain where the whole concept of mixing mayonnaise with ketchup came from. According to Heinz, its special sauce (not the type you get in your local kebab shop) has been a staple in the Middle East for months. Earlier this year, more than half a million people in the U.S. voted in favour of bringing it to their country.

"After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favour of bringing it stateside, launching mayochup in the U.S. was a no brainer," Heinz's director of marketing, Nicole Kulwicki, said in a press release.

Now, 60,000 people in the UK have also voted in favour. On Tuesday, the company famous for its condiments, posted a Twitter poll promising to bring mayochup overseas if 50,000 people pressed yes. A later tweet showed that 57 percent of everyone that took part voted yes, starting a process that cannot be stopped.

Heinz has now revealed that mayochup will officially be available some time in 2019. But if you really can't wait that long, you can buy it online from Walmart or Amazon U.S. You may have to pay a fortune on shipping and import duties but hey, I suppose mayochup is worth it, right?

Aside from my personal opinion, several people have criticised Heinz for creating a sauce that already exists. According to Eater, the name mayochup may be new but the concept certainly isn't. Mixing mayonnaise with ketchup is popular in Latin America. The Argentinian condiment, salsa golf, is thought to have been its first official name and was designed to be eaten with seafood.

Of course, ketchup and mayonnaise also make up the base of Marie Rose sauce; the stuff that usually comes with a prawn cocktail. As well as the two condiments, its ingredient list also boasts tabasco, cayenne pepper, and lemon juice. But it's basically the same as mayochup.

Fanfo/Stocksy

Several trains of thought have emerged on social media at the news. Some are wondering why people can't just combine mayonnaise and ketchup the old-fashioned way. As much as I hate the idea of it, I suppose a bottle of mayochup would be cheaper and more convenient. Then again, you would have to buy ketchup and mayonnaise as well if you fancied either one on its own.

Others are bringing up the pre-existing history of this unique condiment. And some are just stupidly excited at the news. Heinz has acknowledged some of the more critical comments but is still full-steam ahead.

Personally, I'm not sure how I feel about Mayochup, but each to their own, I guess. Although I personally won't ever be investing in a bottle, I can see this trend taking off and welcoming in a whole new category of hybrids. Soon, there'll be brownard (a combination of brown sauce and mustard), salad pickle (I don't need to explain that one), and god knows what else.

Have fun.