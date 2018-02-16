The royal families of Britain and beyond are known for their lavish and usually unattainable lifestyles — it's part of the never-ending fascination that surrounds them. Royals do have day jobs (although they're certainly different from sitting in an office for eight hours), but when they aren't working, they love to travel. Their vacations, of course, are always the stuff of dreams: exotic locations, beautiful castles, and luxurious hotels make up their trip. It's enough to make anyone envious, but here's a secret: you can go to the same places the royal family does. Sure, it might be a pricey trip, but if you feel like splurging and are wondering where royals stay when they travel so you can book the same hotels as them, I've got you covered with this list.

These locations include old castles full of history in Wales, modern hotels sitting out in the Caribbean, beautiful spots in India, and charming rooms on the mountains — so really, there's something for everyone. A vacation to any of these places becomes a little bit more exciting when you realize you're staying in the same spot that Prince Harry or Prince William visit every few years. And hey, who knows — maybe if you go at the right time, you'll manage to spot them (one can only hope).

Here are a few vacations to book ASAP if you want to travel like a member of the royal family.

1. Llwynywermod - Wales

Visit Wales

Llwynywermod, in Wales, was purchased by Charles The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in November 2006, and is now where they go during their regular visits and annual summer tour. It's located near Myddfai, Llandovery in Carmarthenshire and has 192 acres of farmland with beautiful views of historic parkland. Although the two do spend a lot of time there, it is used as a "hotel" of sorts whenever they aren't there: There are two barn conversions adjoining the main farmhouse, the North and West Range.

Llwynywermod was renovated by skilled Welsh craftspeople and has been furnished with local Welsh textiles like blankets, quilts, rugs, and pottery. The cottages, with fireplaces, livestock on the beautiful grounds, a garden, and lots of space are charming places to stay if you want to really feel like you're part of the British royal family.

2. Plas Dinas Country House - Snowdonia, North Wales

Visit Wales

It may be called a "country house," but this place is every bit as luxurious as one would assume a royal family vacation destination is. It's also full of history: It dates back to the mid-seventeenth century and has many extensive Victoria additions. That said, it's not totally redone: the original stone fireplace is still there. In the nineteenth century, it was owned by the Armstrong-Jones family, one of whom (Antony) married Princess Margaret, aka Queen Elizabeth's sister. Princess Margaret regularly spent weekends at Plas Dinas, which still has many family portraits, memorabilia, and original furniture from her time there. Prince William also spends time there.

Set in Snowdonia in North Wales, the home has 15 acres of land, making it the perfect place to explore nature. It is a beautiful place to stay with plenty to do and a gorgeous landscape to enjoy. You can stay there for a vacation as well, but if it's too pricey, you can opt to make restaurant reservations instead.

3. Chateau La Roque - France

Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and their children George and Charlotte have enjoyed summer trips here, in the south of France. This 11th century castle is in the village of Pouydraguin and is owned by multimillionaire media boss Michael Green. With only five luxury rooms, it's a pretty exclusive spot, but it's also beautiful. The castle is in the village of La Roque su Pernes in the Vaucluse, which has more than 1000 years of history. There's a lot to see and do in this gorgeous spot. Look for rooms here.

4. Hotel Walserhof - Klosters, The Swiss Alps

Prince Charles has been going to Klosters for about 40 years now. And if that's not enough history for you, Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed kissing on the slopes at Klosters in 2008 — also, in 2009, they went for a weeklong ski holiday in a private chalet with butlers. Prince Charles typically stays at the five-star Hotel Walserhof within Klosters, for the record — so be sure to check that out if you're hoping to possibly spot him.

Klosters, which is located in the Parsenn ski area of Switzerland, is a beautiful place to stay with snowy views and plenty of skiing available. Oh, and there is even a cable car at the top of Gotschnagrat Mountain that is named the Prince of Wales.

5. Ruthin Castle - North Wales

Visit Wales

Many members of the royal family have stayed in this castle, including Edward VII and HRH Prince Charles. Set on acres of parkland next to Clwydian Range in North Wales, it offers beautiful views and tons of land to explore. There is a spa to relax in, ad a great restaurant, along with a Prince of Wales suite, which takes up an entire floor of a tower with a coffee machine, 24-hour in-room dining, and, of course, robes. There are other smaller rooms offered as well. Check out accommodations here.

6. Château Rhianfa - Anglesey, Wales

Visit Wales

Château Rhianfa is an unbelievably beautiful castle that was built in 1849 by Sir John Hay Williams, Baronet of Bodelwyddan, as a gift for his wife, Lady Sarah. The house was named "Rhianfa," which means "ladies' abode" and is incredibly charming and romantic. There is so much history there, as well as gorgeous views of the Snowdonia mountains. You can check out rooms here.

7. Fairmont Empress - British Columbia

Located in downtown Victoria, British Columbia, this fortress-like hotel has been a place for royals for a long time. Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles went there in 2009, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip made a visit in 2002. In 1939, King George VI and the Queen Mother also spent a night at the hotel, and even back in 1919 it was occupied by royalty — Edward, Prince of Wales, spent a night at the Crystal Ballroom. This luxury hotel is located on Victoria's Inner Harbour, and includes a great restaurant, a relaxing spa, and many, many amenities. Take a look at the rooms here.

8. Roch Castle - Wales

Visit Wales

The Roch Castle is located in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and is a five-star property with six bedrooms and luxurious decor. It has lots of rich history — it was built in 1280, and was the home and birthplace of Lucy Walter, mistress to King Charles II and mother of his child, the Duke of Monmouth. Roch Castle Hotel is on a stunning Welsh landscape with panoramic views of St. Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills. If you stay there, you can get exclusive use of the castle with your very own key, a traditional Welsh breakfast, and some seriously romantic views. You can also just a rent a room rather than the entire castle (which, obviously, is pretty pricey). Take a look at the rooms here.

9. Kumarakom Lake Resort - Kerala, India

In 2013, Prince Charles celebrated his 65th birthday here with Camilla Bowles during their tour of India. The resort was named India's leading green resort by the World Travel Awards for four consecutive years, and is very beautiful. Also, BBC featured it as "one of the most luxurious resorts in the world," if that gives you any indication of how amazing it is. If you really want to splurge and get some fantastic views, this is the place to go. Get a glimpse of the place here.

10. Llangoed Hall - Wales

Visit Wales

Llangoed Hall is a Relais & Chateau Hotel, and is the former home of Welsh designer Laura Ashley and Sir Bernard Ashley. It's located in Wales' Wye Valley... oh, and it was once used as a filming site for Downton Abbey. So, yes, television royalty has been there, but so has actual royalty: HRH Prince Charles has made frequent visits to the spot, and so have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Other royal guests include Princess Michael of Kent (the Queen's cousin), as well as various sultans, sheikhs, and more from Dubai, Malaysia, Greece, and Thailand. With tons of art, history, and gardens, there's no questioning why it's so popular. Check out available rooms here.

11. Hotel Hassler Roma - Italy

A five-star hotel located at the top of the Spanish Steps, this place has been a favorite of so many different royals: Prince Charles and Princess Diana, King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden, Prince Felix de Luxembourg, King Juan Carlos I of Spain, and Prince Rainier of Monaco during his honeymoon with Grace Kelly. Do you need any other reason to stay there? OK, well, it's also known for its magical views of Rome, and its Michelin-starred Imago restaurant. Check out rooms here.

12. Hotel Arlberg - Austria

Princess Diana used to bring her sons to this half-century-old hotel, which, as Vogue commented, will make you think of The Sound of Music. There are beautiful views of the mountains, giant guest rooms, and lots of food. It's picturesque, charming, and perfect for a relaxing, snowy getaway. Take a look at the rooms here.

13. The Peabody - Memphis, Tennessee

Yes, there is a hotel in the United States that has housed royals. This is a favorite for a few of them, actually: In 2014, William, Harry, Beatrice, and Eugenie stayed here when celebrating the wedding of a friend. In a beautiful spot with wonderful views, this is definitely a place that might feel a bit more accessible. Take a look at the rooms here.