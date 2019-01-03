Whether you're planning a trip to London to see London, the city, or you're planning a trip to London to see London, the home of the Duchess of Sussex, you'll want to make sure you hit the right spots. If your travels are inspired by the latter option, you'll be especially interested in where Meghan Markle goes in London, because spending time in the place she likes to spend time in is certainly a good way to get to know her better. Plus, having some inspiration for an itinerary is way more fun.

Before Markle had royal attachments, she spent a lot of her time working on a lifestyle blog called The Tig. There, she shared all of her favorite things with her fans — including her favorite restaurants, florists, bakeries, stores and more, some of which are in London. Though her blog is no longer active, many reports and paparazzi pictures have revealed that Markle still frequents many of the places she enjoyed before joining the royal family.

From incognito grocery store runs to publicly documented shopping trips, Markle has made it clear that nothing can keep her from her favorite London establishments. Here I've put together a list of Markle's most frequented or meaningful London locations that you can now enjoy, too.

1 Chiltern Firehouse During her early years visiting London, Markle was seen multiple times at Chiltern Firehouse. It was also said that guests of the royal wedding headed to Chiltern Firehouse for afterparty drinks. This chic restaurant and bar is a celebrity hot spot and is always busy. Call ahead to make a reservation in advance if you want to experience it yourself.

2 Bocca Di Lupo If you used to follow Markle on Instagram (when she still had one), you know she loves Italian food and all things Italy. Bocca Di Lupo is a restaurant she frequented in London before she was a royal and according to Elle UK, rumor has it she still dines there, secretly. The restaurant also happens to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the whole city — so it's not so shocking she still returns.

3 Kensington Flower Corner Back in the days of The Tig, Markle mentioned Kensington Flower Corner as her favorite place to get flowers for arrangements. Now it's right around the corner from her new home at Kensington Palace, and it's been reported that she still makes incognito flower runs to the spot.

4 Soho House It's been very well documented that Markle and her now-husband, Prince Harry, enjoy spending time at London's Soho House — they even had one of their early dates as a couple there! — but the club is members only. So if you'd like to visit and you're not a member, you'll have to be invited by someone who is a member and then you can go for dinner or drinks as their guest.

5 Dean Street Townhouse Want to live out a magic date and be a part of history? This chic hotel has a charming bar and lounge that Markle and Prince Harry shared their first date in. If you're looking for a trendy and cozy place to stay in London, this might be a great option for you.

6 Sarah Chapman’s Skinesis Spa I really can't think of a greater endorsement for a facialist than the fact that Markle entrusted Sarah Chapman with her own face right before her wedding. Yes, this is where Markle had her pre-wedding spa treatments, so if you're in the market for some high quality wellness and beauty services, you'll want to check this now iconic spa out.

7 Violet Bakery If you're going to visit a bakery in London, you should definitely visit the one Markle hired to make her own wedding cake. Violet Bakery in Hackney has tons of sweet and savory treats, and the fact that Markle now has a personal relationship with the owner makes that much more special.

8 Nails & Brows If you want to achieve Markle's fierce brow game or classy manicure flare, just go to the salon that she goes to: Nails & Brows in Mayfair.

9.Whole Foods Kensington Though surely she doesn't need to go food shopping anymore, she apparently still likes to. And the fact that the Whole Foods in Kensington is so close to her home at Kensington Palace (literally a couple of blocks away!) makes it easy for her to pop on a baseball cap and sneak in there every now and then.

10 Portobello Road Market Back in her social media days, Ms. Markle used to share pictures of her antique shopping adventures on Portobello Road. If you're in the market for something vintage or old world, you just might find a very special gem in this shopping haven.