For many, BBC's The Nest has become a Sunday evening staple, and with Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle at the helm, the series follows the story of one couple's unconventional surrogacy journey. The drama is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and audiences have been treated to a variety of breathtaking landscapes throughout the show's five-episode run. But where is the waterfall in episode three of The Nest?

As the Radio Times reports, the eye-catching waterfall is known as The Devil's Pulpit, and is located at Finnich Glen close to the city of Glasgow. As reported by the Scotsman, the beauty spot is rumoured to have once been a meeting place for the ancient Druids — and as legend has it, was where Satin himself preached to the Monks below.

The Scottish landscape is considered hot property in the world of film and television, and has previously featured in the time-travelling drama series Outlander, the 2011 historical flick The Eagle, and most recently in BBC One's The Nest.

The filming location can be spotted towards the conclusion of The Nest's third episode, and is given the fictional title of Calderwood Falls. During an interview with the Radio Times, producer Clare Kerr disclosed that filming at the waterfall required a "pulley system," and revealed the cast were forced to use kayaks whilst shooting some of the most important scenes.

BBC

The five-part thriller was filmed entirely in Scotland, with production taking place at locations including the shore of Loch Long, the historic Glasgow City Chambers, and more. Speaking of the show's filming process, series writer and Executive Producer, Nicole Taylor, revealed how she was "overjoyed" to be shooting scenes in her hometown of Glasgow — whilst actor Martin Compston, who plays the character of Dan in the BBC drama, explained how filming in the Scottish city, whilst using his native west coast accent was a "dream scenario."

The Nest continues on Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. on BBC One