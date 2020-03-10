Once known only for its top notch vacuum cleaners, Dyson burst onto the beauty scene in 2016 with the launch of its very first hairdryer. The dryer, which was lightweight, quiet, and featured technology to dry quickly and in a less damaging way, has become one of the most lauded beauty inventions of the past decade. And the brand's latest creation looks set to be no less exciting. Here's everything you need to know, including where to buy Dyson's cord-free straightener in the UK.

The Dyson Corrale is a cord-free straightener that hits shops from today (March 10, 2020). It's taken over seven years to develop, and millions and millions of pounds in investment. So what's so special about it? Well, firstly, it's a cordless design which sounds like it will actually work. As someone who once wrote a review piece where I tried out 15 pairs of straighteners, I can assure you that finding one that's cordless — and actually does the job — is no mean feat.

In true Dyson style, the Corrale has been developed with technology and progress at its core. The effectiveness of straighteners, Dyson says, is down to three things: heat, tension, and control. "Heat to break the hydrogen bonds in the hair, tension and compression to reshape these bonds, and control to apply the heat and tension evenly for perfect alignment to achieve the desired style."

Dyson

Dyson have essentially attempted to perfect the 'control' element, so that the device is less dependant on heat, and therefore less damaging towards hair. This is achieved by the flexing plates of the straighteners, which allow users more control. Dyson claims this reduces heat damage by 50%, which is pretty impressive in itself.

As well as consulting top hair stylists such as Larry King and the Kardashian's very own Jen Atkin, Dyson also threw their weight into participant trials (of which there were 800), and unconventional in-house testing. Male engineers, for example, grew out their hair in order to test the product they were helping to create, or even straightened their beards.

Dyson

The brand prides itself on the fact that this is supposedly a tool for all hair types and styles, as it can also be used to curl (as traditional straighteners can). It has three different heat settings, and uses intelligent heat control, which regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second.

Dyson

The cordless styler uses a four-cell lithium battery which takes 70 minutes to fully charge, and can be used for up to 30 minutes at a time. You can also use it corded for when you're at home.

If you're interested in this new haircare tool, the good news is you can hit Dyson stores or the brand's website right now to pick one up. The not-so-good news is that, as expected, this little guy doesn't come cheap. You can buy it in pink or purple for an eye-watering £399. It's a huge investment, but hopefully one that'll last.