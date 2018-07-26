Hello Kitty is everywhere these days. The super stylish cat asserts her influence in so many corners of the fashion world, including footwear! A pretty pink Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker exists, is still available for purchase, and it's as sweet as HK herself. The sneaker is a millennial pink high top and features Hello Kitty's signature, Mona Lisa-like, and mysterious smile on the side and her infamous red bow on the toe. Seriously — she always looks like she has something up her ruffled sleeve.

The kicks feature all of the instantly recognizable Converse hallmarks. So it's two pop culture and fashion icons colliding in the space of a pair of shoes.

While the pastel hue and the Hello Kitty graphic are cuter than a basket full of newborn puppies and kittens, it's the bottom outer soles that are the most "Aw!!"-eliciting. Hello Kitty's red bow is sprinkled all over the sole. What a visual treat — especially when you put your feet up!

The shoes are available at Offspring, which is a UK-based retailer. They are $105 USD. The seller does indeed ship internationally, according to its information pages. If you don't mind shelling out some extra loot for that expense, you can scoop up a pair or three for your kicks collection.

Courtesy of Offspring Converse All Star Hi 70s Trainers $105 These aren't just shoes. Theses are conversation starters. Hello Kitty can be such a unifier, can't she? She can break the ice at a party or cause you to be the recipient of so many compliments. We can see it now — "Oh, hey, I love your shoes. Where'd you get 'em?" Buy Now

This is the perfect footwear to incorporate into your wardrobe now or for Back to School season. The sneaks are well worth that shipping cost.

Courtesy of Offspring

What a soulful sole!

Courtesy of Offspring

That strategically placed bow, though!

Courtesy of Offspring

You could rock these sassy sneakers with an all-black or all-white ensemble and enjoy a perfect pop of bubblegum pink color. Wear them with leggings, jean shorts, skinnies, whatever. The shoes avail themselves of so many styling options. You could even wear them with other Hello Kitty fashion collections if you want to go all out and get matchy matchy.

Courtesy of ASOS

ASOS recently dropped a Hello Kitty fast fashion range, which includes the most adorbs sandals. There is no shortage of Hello Kitty-branded footwear as evidenced by the ASOS range and the Converse high top.

Courtesy of Puma

Puma issued a Hello Kitty streetwear suite earlier this year — including these HK-decorated, classic suede sneaks.

Torrid is also rocking a Hello Kitty capsule that includes everything from socks to hoodies to undies to leggings. It's a whole lotta Hello Kitty. You can mix and match with other pieces in the range or with anything already in your closet.

Hello Kitty isn't merely dominating the fashion landscape RN. She's also infiltrating the beauty realm. A Hello Kitty x Proactiv skin care kit is on the way in November. It will be available at Ulta locations and makes the act of washing your face fun rather than a chore or a routine.

There's also a Hello Kitty-stamped silicone makeup blender — because why not? Hello Kitty can serve as your wing woman while you apply your fave foundation or cream products.

You can always use more Hello Kitty in your life — whether it's on your face or your feet.