Getting ready for Halloween isn't always easy. You have to make your own costume most of the time, then hunt down tutorials, and then pin down the perfect makeup look to tie it all together. And if you're going as a character — say, like a superhero — getting just the right smokey eye or lip shade becomes crucial. Which is why NYX x DC Comics made makeup comic bundles to help you transform into your favorite superhero or villain this October.

These compact makeup kits take the guesswork out of what products or specific colors you will need in order to transform into your chosen comic character, saving you time from lingering in the drugstore aisle and biting your lip over which particular red Harley Quinn would wear.

There will be six comic makeup kits altogether, and they aren't just exclusive for women to buy, either. While your obvious characters like Catwoman and Poison Ivy are represented in the kits, so is The Joker. Which makes sense — the guy has some strong makeup game with his smokey eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

Whether you're usually at a loss when it comes to picking out makeup, or you find it more convenient to pick up a kit that does all the planning for you, these bundles will make getting dressed on Halloween all the easier. Check them out below.

Catwoman

Catwoman $40 NYX Cosmetics Why waste your money on buying a catwoman mask when you can just make one? According to NYX, all you need to pull this off is a vampy lip and gunmetal glitter mask. You will get six products in this kit: Face & Body Glitter in Gunmetal, Jumbo Eye Pencil in Black Bean, Smokey Eye Shadow Palette, Soft Matte Metallic Lip Cream in Copenhagen (which is a rusty red shade,) Vinyl Liquid Liner, and White Liquid Liner. Buy Now

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn $50 NYX Cosmetics Throw your hair up into pigtails and grab your bat, because it's time to transform into Harley Quinn. In this playful bundle you will get six items to help you transform into the colorful character: Face & Body Glitter in Silver, Matte Liquid Eyeliner, Slim Eye Pencil in Black, Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil in Red Queen, Studio Finishing Powder, and Ultimate Shadow Palette in Brights, which has 16 neon and gem shadow shades. Buy Now

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman $41 NYX Cosmetics Turn into a literal comic book character by creating your own glitter tiara and graphic lines. In this bundle you will get: Epic Ink Eyeliner, Face & Body Glitter in Gold, Jumbo Eye Pencil in Pure Gold, Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Cherry Skies, Retractable Eyeliner in White, Born to Glow Highlighter in Break The Rhythm. Buy Now

The Joker

The Joker $40 NYX Cosmetics Tranform into the Joker with the help of red, white, and black makeup. In this bundle you will get: Black Eye Shadow Base, Face & Body Glitter in Ice, HD Finishing Powder, Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk, Powder Puff Lippie in Group Love (a dark red,) and Retractable Eyeliner in Black. Buy Now

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy $39 NYX Cosmetics Transform yourself into the sultry villain with the help of a few key products: Duo Chromatic Powder in Synthetica (an orange glow,) Epic Ink Eyeliner, Face & Body Glitter in Bronze, Jumbo Eye Pencil in Cashmere (a light gold hue,) Lip Lingerie in Exotic (a warm brown,) Prismatic Shadow in Jaded (a metallic green.) Buy Now

Mera

Mera $53 NYX Cosmetics Create glitter scales with this bundle, and a smokey pink and purple eye. In this kit you will get: Duo Chromatic Lip Gloss in Gypsy Dream (a pink gold mix,) Duo Chromatic Powder in Twilight Tint, Face & Body Glitter in Crystal, Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Tea & Cookies (a coral pink,) Mochi Shadow Palette in Electric Pastels, Retractable Eyeliner in Aqua Green. Buy Now

Not only will these kits help you bring you comic costumes to life, but you can use the makeup after, making it a permanent part of your beauty drawer.