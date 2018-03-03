As one of the biggest box-office films of 2017, Get Out earned a total of four nominations — including Best Picture — at this year's Academy Awards. And with the award ceremony's 90th celebration right around the corner, you may be wondering where you can stream Get Out ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, March 4.

Since it was released in February of last year, the film is currently available on quite a few platforms. While Get Out can be viewed on the Amazon iTunes, and YouTube platforms for $14.99, HBO subscribers are able to stream the film without any extra charge by simply logging in to HBO Now or HBO Go.

Unlike other nominees in the Oscars Best Picture race, who scheduled their debuts to fall right ahead of the awards season, Get Out made its theatrical premiere nearly a year ago, making it one of the few nominated films currently available for streaming, along with Dunkirk. The others — which include Call Be Your Name; Darkest Hour; Lady Bird; Phantom Thread; The Post; The Shape Of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — are currently only available for pre-order, as most are still being shown in theaters across the country.

Although a huge contender in four categories (Best Actor - Daniel Kaluuya, Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay) at this year's Oscar ceremony, fans of the film were greatly disheartened to learn that Get Out had been nominated in the Best Picture — Musical/Comedy category at the 2018 Golden Globes. While comedic at certain moments, the satirical horror movie notably served more as a thought-provoking narrative which honed-in on an important list of pressing issues that have long plagued the black community including: racism, oppression, and white privilege — all of which are certainly no laughing matter.

The decision to submit the film into the Golden Globes as a comedy was made by production company Blumhouse as an effort to give Get Out a better chance to win, according to Entertainment Weekly. While the movie did not take home a trophy at the Jan. 7 Golden Globes ceremony, it seems that the Oscars' nominations of the film may be out to right some the wrongs that fans were feeling after the Golden Globe controversy.

Get Out's four Academy Awards nominations have notably helped to boost Jordan Peele into the realms of Oscars history, as he became the third filmmaker, behind Warren Beatty and James L. Brooks, to ever score nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay in a directorial debut. With the Best Director nod, Peele has also become one of a handful of African-American filmmakers to ever be recognized in the category, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although none of the five have ever won the coveted award, Peele joins the ranks of Barry Jenkins, who received nod for his work with 2017's Best Picture winner Moonlight; Steve McQueen, who earned a nomination in 2013 for 12 Years a Slave (2013's Best Picture winner); Lee Daniels, who was nominated for Precious in 2009; and John Singleton, who became the category's first black nominee in 1991 for Boyz n the Hood.

Box Office Mojo reports that the Get Out has grossed over $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget, while Time magazine has named it one of the top 10 films of 2017.

The narrative of Get Out is one that certainly should be given the spotlight at this year's Academy Awards. With four huge nomination looming, fans will have to keep their fingers crossed in hopes that Get Out finally gets the credit it deserves.