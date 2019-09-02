Where To Stream ‘It’ Before Pennywise The Clown Remerges In ‘Chapter Two’

It's been two years since audiences watched the Losers Club of Derry, Maine defeat the clown nightmare known as Pennywise, and with It Chapter Two premiering on Sept. 6, audiences will once again be treated to horrors and thrills befitting a coulrophobic's worst nightmare. But just in case anybody might be forgetting the whys and wherefores of this ghostly murder clown, there are a few places to stream the 2017 movie adaptation of It. It is, after all, 2019, and down here, we all stream.

As of this writing, the only subscription-based streaming services offering 2017's It are Amazon's Cinemax subscription and Cinemax's own Max Go. This means that yes, there is an added cost associated with watching the film, even if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription. There are also single-time rentals available on Amazon itself, Redbox, YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes.

So yes, there is a bit of a premium involved with watching this remake, but in all honesty, It is a movie that truly deserves to be seen as it relishes and shines in its visual storytelling. It's more than just a collection of jump scares, it's something altogether beyond that, and in that evolution, it hits upon new, distinct feelings of fear and suspense.

As mentioned above, the first installment of this Stephen King adaptation tells the story of the self-appointed Losers Club and their battle with a supernatural monster haunting their small east coast town of Derry, Maine. After Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) kills Bill's (Jaeden Lieberher) little brother Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott), Bill turns to his friends Richie (Finn Wolfhard), Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Stan (Wyatt Oleff) for help in avenging his sibling. Later, Beverly (Sophia Lillis), Mike (Chosen Jacobs), and Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor) join them, the collective group now united in their shared nightmares and grisly visions courtesy Pennywise. Coming together in their various struggles, they set out to defeat the clown and eventually do so, but not before coming face to face with their own worst traumas, fears, and mortality along the way.

The movie ends with the kids promising to return to Derry 27 years later, as a vision from Beverly portends Pennywise's return, and that's where It Chapter Two picks back up. Now all grown up, Bill (James McAvoy), Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Ben (Jay Ryan), Richie (Bill Hader), Eddie (James Ransone), Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), and Stan (Andy Bean) reunite in Derry to face down whatever new nightmares Pennywise might have in store for them. The younger versions of the characters from the original film will also play a central part in the film via flashbacks, according to director Andy Muschietti.

Of course, if one movie about a spooky sewer clown doesn't satisfy, there's always the original, made-for-television It miniseries from 1990, starring the incredible Tim Curry. Perhaps not as well-received as the remake (what with a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes versus 2017's 85%), it's still a classic, and just as likely kicked off many people's fear of clowns. That fun, very campy romp is streaming on YouTube and Google Play.