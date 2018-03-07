If you're hopelessly devoted to belting "Hopelessly Devoted" in a crowded audience, then you're in luck. Grease is returning to movie theaters in 2018, reports Entertainment Weekly. The 1979 musical is celebrating its 40th anniversary with screenings in 700 locations nationwide. This could be your chance to finally see Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) falling in love and dancing their way through their senior year at Rydell High on the big screen. Maybe you can even bring a friend who has never watched the movie (if such people exist, that is).

So, where can you watch it? The two-day only event, on Sunday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 11, is being put on by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Tickets are on sale now and are available through Fathom Events — where you can search by city or zip code to see what's the nearest theater that will be holding the event — or at local box offices. It's part of the Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series, which this year will bring films from various genres, like drama, comedy, suspense and action, to the theaters. Other films getting re-released in 2018 include Sunset Boulevard, Vertigo, The Producers, Rebel Withouta Cause, and South Pacific.

For anyone who needs a refresher on the timeless plot of Grease, a '70s musical about the '50s, it goes like this: bad boy rebel Danny Zuko falls in love over the summer with straight-laced Sandy, but the two part ways believing they'll never see each other again. But when Sandy transfers to Rydell High, the two have to overcome their differences (and very judgmental friends) to get together. There are also some cool (flying) cars, street racing, an anti-beauty school angel, and lots of singing and dancing.

The movie, which was based on the 1972 musical of the same name, became an instant hit at the box office, opening in second place behind the original summer blockbuster Jaws. It's currently one of the most successful musicals of all time, though, according to Box Office Mojo, it was bumped from the No. 1 spot on the chart of highest lifetime grossing musicals by 2017's Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson. Its soundtrack also peaked as the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 Chart just months after another Travolta movie, Saturday Night Fever, was in the same spot.

In addition to all that sweet chart-topping success, Grease has loomed large over modern culture. It served as the basis for Disney tween favorite High School Musical. The musical also got its own live television event with Grease Live! on FOX in 2016 — though there were some notable changes from the movie version.

If you're looking to celebrate the 40th anniversary, you have a lot of options. For example, go to one of the screenings in style wearing your best Pink Ladies or T-Birds jacket, with a hairdo that screams, "I spent hours watching YouTube styling tutorials" or "Please don't light a match near me — I'm covered in hairspray." You'll definitely need to bring your Greaser buddies with you as well; these characters don't like to fly solo.

Also, while the event is definitely not billed as a sing-along, it's hard to believe that there won't be at least one person humming along throughout. You might as well brush up on those lyrics now. On the off chance that the whole theater bursts out in a group rendition of "We Go Together" and you sing "Rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong" when you're supposed to belt "Shoo-bop sha wadda wadda yippity boom de boom," you're going to look like a fool.