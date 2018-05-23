There's nothing quite like a trip with your partner to create amazing memories, strengthen your relationship, and give you something to look forward to after long periods of nonstop work. Sometimes, planning a couples' vacation can be just as much fun as going on it — especially if astrology is part of your planning. It sounds out there, but according to Deborah Graham, television personality and host of Sirius XM’s Psychic Connection, the ideal destination for you could be written in the stars.

"Based on your sign, your energy connects to different people, places, and experiences," Graham tells Bustle. "Not every trip or destination is for everyone; it’s essential to visit places that feed your soul."

The perfect destination, however, is just one ingredient of a stellar (pun intended) trip with your partner. To make the most of a couples' vacation, it's equally important to discuss your expectations, take a break from technology, and brainstorm ideas to spice up your sex life.

But when it comes to the destination, take a lesson from astrology and find a place that fits your partner's astrological profile. Here are some suggestions for places that each sign will delight in.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) : Aspen, Colorado natureguy/Fotolia "Aries needs a trip with mountains and open air, as well as excitement and adventure with an artistic/culture aspect," says Graham. Aspen will provide all of that and more between its hiking trails, galleries, and ski slopes in the winter.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): North Carolina’s Crystal Coast Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Taurus needs to be connected to the earth and the wild, having access to the spread-out land by way of an adventure," says Graham. So, they'll love the Crystal Coast's wild horses and silken beaches.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ibiza, Spain Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images "This sign always wants to move fast and in different directions," says Graham. "With them, they prefer activities that don’t require a lot of rules and where anything goes; they like to live in the moment." There's no better place to do that than the nightclubs, beaches, and ocean of Ibiza.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Oahu, Hawaii Andrea Izzotti/Fotolia "For Cancer, it is all about being with family and doing things that encourage a home-y environment," says Graham. "They need to feel like this location can be a home away from home to really sink into their element; they would also enjoy learning about other cultures’ traditions." A luau would be the ideal event to provide this.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Tanzania, Africa Pool/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images "Leo are fierce and connect with a jungle environment," says Graham. "Nothing scares them, and they embrace being challenged in this way." They may even come across the animal their sign is named after on an African safari.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Savannah, Georgia Travel_Bug/Fotolia "Connecting to the old world of a historic city for this non-risk taking sign would be an ideal trip for a Virgo," says Graham. "They tend to prefer modest and understated situations." The perfect romantic activity in this city? A horse-drawn carriage.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): London, England Sergii Figurnyi/Fotolia "Libras like creative environments that are also less complicated to navigate," says Graham. "There is a diplomacy and charm to a city like London that they will fall in love with." To introduce them to the best London has to offer, schedule a walking tour.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Casablanca, Morocco ShutterDivision/Fotolia "This sign needs to meet new people and see new things every day," says Graham. And from its chaotic medina to its majestic mosques to its peaceful waterfront, Casablanca offers lots of new things. For a romantic getaway, stay at the Four Seasons by the beach and take a tour of the beautiful nearby Hassan II Mosque.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Sedona, Arizona Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images Sedona's beautiful mountains and artsy town will help you not only unwind but also connect. "Between the vortex energy and the dry air, this location will help this sign to be grounded and rooted, detoxifying the bad energy and lifting them up to have a transformative experience," says Graham.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Yelapa, Mexico zstock/Fotolia "Capricorns need to connect with nature energy to remove the work focus and be centered in a low-key environment," says Graham. "They find luxury in comfort." In Yelapa, a short water taxi ride from Puerto Vallarta, it'll feel like you've gone back in time a hundred years, surrounded by farms, jungles, and a peaceful beach.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Miami, Florida sborisov/Fotolia "A trip that keeps this sign by the water most of the time is idyllic," says Graham. "They need the relaxation and humidity to help maintain a softness overall. A spa experience during this trip would also be a good option." For water, beachside relaxation, and luxurious spa treatments, stay at the Nobu Hotel and rent a cabana by the pool.