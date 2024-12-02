Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week’s tarot reading is packed with pentacles, which means you’ll be analyzing your love life, taking stock of where your relationship is going, and striving to feel as secure as possible. It also hints that you’re about to be rich in the romance department.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Four of Pentacles shows someone with a tight grip on their gold coins. One’s even precariously balanced on their head, which means the person can’t easily get up or move. “In a relationship context, this card encourages you to reflect on whether you’re nurturing a healthy desire for stability or leaning towards possessiveness,” says Wang.

If your relationship feels overwhelming or suffocating in any way, take it as a sign to make a change. According to Wang, it’s important to balance a need for security with a willingness to remain individuals — and that goes for both you and your partner.

“Be mindful of not letting fear of loss overshadow the joy of togetherness,” he says. It’s good for you both to loosen up, see your own friends, and do your own thing on a regular basis. That way, when you meet back up again, you’ll have renewed excitement and plenty of fun stories to tell.

If you’re looking for love, the Four of Pentacles suggests you’ll feel guarded or cautious this week. Your heart wants to protect itself — fair! — but it can sometimes go too far. “Try to relax when meeting new dates,” says Wang. Don’t take it too seriously; aim to have fun.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Ten of Pentacles depicts an abundance of coins and a happy, dancing family. This card represents security, contentment, and a strong foundation. According to Wang, these are the words to keep in mind as you go about your week, especially if you’re hoping to attract more love.

“Embrace the warmth of companionship,” he says. That can look like spending quality time with your partner, friends, or family. Recognizing that love extends beyond a significant other is important, too, especially if you don’t like being single. Look for love, stability, and support with other loved ones— or yourself. It sounds corny, but it’s truly so freeing to know you’re 100% OK on your own.

If you’re in a relationship, the Ten of Pentacles says it’s time to go on more dates, come up with your own holiday traditions, or introduce each other to your extended families. If you’re dating or talking to someone new, it might mean chatting about what you’re looking for in a long-term relationship. Who knows? That random Hinge match might be dreaming of the exact same kind of future.

Even a friends with benefits situation can heed the message of the Ten of Pentacles. Sure, you might not see yourselves staying together forever, but it’s still a good idea to lay down ground rules for your hookups so you’re on the same page.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The Page of Pentacles represents fresh energy and a willingness to invest in the future,” says Wang. In this reading, it also indicates that your partner feels excited about your relationship, and is equally eager to see where things go.

Since this suit is associated with wealth and stability, your partner might also appreciate your practical side. They see the two of you laying the foundation for a long-lasting relationship, one that continues to grow and get stronger — just like a good financial investment.

The same is true for a new love, which might feel like it’s officially budding this week. “Your date’s feelings are grounded, genuine, and rooted in respect and the desire to learn more about you,” he says. “Embrace this energy by fostering clear communication and shared objectives.” Don’t be afraid to be honest about what you want so you can lay the groundwork for your future.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor