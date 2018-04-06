After Black Panther came out, it became incredibly clear that Avengers: Infinity War would be nothing if it didn't include characters who came from Wakanda. Apparently the Marvel producers had anticipated that response, because it's been confirmed that most of the major Black Panther characters are in Infinity War, which comes out on April 27. Since T'Challa, aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), already appeared in Captain America: Civil War, most people already guessed that he would join in on the action to fight Thanos. But it wasn't promised that any other Wakandans would be involved in Infinity War, so the news is pretty freakin' great.

According to both Screen Rant and Infinity War's IMDB page, the other Wakandans joining the Avengers' approaching fight includes Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Queen Mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and M'Baku (Winston Duke). While it's exciting that those major Black Panther stars will return to the big screen soon, it's OK to feel a little disappointed that Lupita Nyong'o won't return as Nakia, nor will Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi.

While it remains to be seen what the explanations for those characters' absences are, don't worry about it meaning something dark or ominous for the characters. Black Panther spoiler alert: Nakia is likely traveling around the world, helping other parts of Africa use Wakanda's technology, and W'Kabi might just be too busy looking after Wakanda to join the Avengers. That doesn't mean Infinity War will take place far from Wakanda. In fact, part of Infinity War will take place in Wakanda, which is great news for Black Panther fans — aka everyone — since it's almost like getting an immediate sequel to February's billion-dollar blockbuster.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The reason why Wakanda serves as a setting for Infinity War isn't necessarily something to celebrate, though. According to multiple theories, one of the Infinity Stones that Thanos seeks is the source of Wakanda's vibranium, reports the AV Club. As Marvel fans know, throughout various movies, like Doctor Strange and Avengers: Age of Ultron, certain superheroes have used powerful energy orbs called Infinity Stones to perform various tasks. If that sounds vague, it's because the Infinity Stones vary in a wide range of powers, and they include the Reality Stone, the Mind Stone (which was implanted into Vision's forehead), the Power Stone, the Time Stone, the Space Stone, and the Soul Stone — which the AV Club posits lies in the meteor that provided Wakanda with its vibranium.

Since Infinity War will feature the most threatening super-villain yet, Thanos, attempting to collect all six Infinity Stones, the Avengers must rally together to defend them. All of this means that Wakanda, yet again, is in danger. This time, however, all of the Avengers will help the Wakandans defend the powerful resource their country holds.

As if that's not enough Black Panther action to satisfy you, and let's face it, there's never enough of it, Marvel Studios also has confirmed that a sequel to Black Panther will happen eventually. With both Infinity War coming soon and a sequel to look forward to, you can rest assured that more sick Shuri burns and Wakandan action are headed your way. Some fans have also speculated that an entire standalone movie about the Dora Milaje might happen in the future, and the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, did tell Vulture that "you can make a whole movie about [them]," so it's definitely possible.

There certainly is a lot to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While you'll have to wait a little longer for a full on Black Panther sequel, at least you get to return to Wakanda for some parts of Infinity War. What a time to be alive.