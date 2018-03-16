Calling all Marvel fans: The moment you've been waiting for is finally here. Well, kind of. Sure, you have to wait another month for the actual movie, but a new Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped on Friday, March 16, and it'll make the wait a whole lot easier. If anything, it gives you plenty to speculate over as you count down the days to April 27, which honestly, is better than nothing.

As you probably know and marked on your calendar in big red letters, the Avengers: Infinity War release date changed just a few weeks ago, thanks to an epic Twitter exchange between Marvel and Robert Downey Jr. Originally slated for a May release, Marvel Studios did fans a favor and bumped up the premiere. And for fans who are already eager to see the film, that slight timing change makes all the difference.

While the latest trailer definitely isn't the first look at the movie (the first footage dropped near the end of November 2017), it does give more context for the film and more theories to cling to. Gamora introduces the exact threat that Thanos poses, seemingly to Tony Stark. Black Widow and Captain America head to Wakanda to petition for help from Black Panther and the Dora Milaje. Shuri makes her first trailer appearance, looking in charge as always. And Spider-Man even ends the trailer on an epic joke, when Stephen Strange introduces himself as Doctor Strange and Peter replies, "Oh, we're using our made-up names. OK."

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Add this new trailer to the Super Bowl's Infinity War commercial, and you've got a lot to process. Seriously, fans are already freaking out on Twitter after checking out this latest preview to the Marvel flick, and who could blame them?

The Avengers: Infinity War installment is exciting for multiple reasons, including (but not limited to) getting to see the Black Panther cast back in action. Considering the Ryan Coogler-directed movie recently surpassed the $1 billion-mark at the box office, you could say the Wakanda crew has acquired more than a few fans (as in, millions of people), who likely can't wait to watch them take over Infinity War.

Marvel Studios

Another exciting part of the film? You'll get to see Tom Holland resume his role as Spider-Man. And in addition to Black Panther's T'Challa, Shuri, and Okoye, Holland is joined by fellow Marvel favorites: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and phew, that's just the short list.

Even before the trailer dropped Friday, fans were filled with excitement. Their enthusiastic reaction GIFs certainly speak for themselves. So you can imagine just how pumped they were, now that they've actually gotten to see the video.

Infinity War is the third Avengers movie from the Marvel Universe. The first hit theaters back in 2012, and Avengers: Age of Ultron came out three years later in 2015. Essentially, there's a three-year waiting game between each of the installments, and for impatient fans, that can feel like a lifetime. Patience truly is a virtue.

In case Infinity War isn't enough to look forward to, there's even more to get hyped about. While the third movie is expected to be another hit, there's already one reason you should also be excited about installment number four. (Of course, not to get ahead of yourself, but just to readjust your expectations.) According to Comicbook.com, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is not in the upcoming movie unfortunately. But she'll reportedly be part of the untitled fourth Avengers film that comes out in May 2019. Any movie with Larson is guaranteed to be worth the wait.

Speaking of waiting, Infinity War's release at the end of April may sound like it's forever away, but thanks to the latest trailer, it just got so much more bearable. All you have to do is hit replay on the trailer a few thousand times. And don't lie, you know you're probably up for that challenge.