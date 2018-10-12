While fashion fans might be busy talking about the dress, for lovers of all things beauty it's Princess Eugenie's wedding day hair and makeup that are the big story. While on an average day Eugenie might have confessed to doing her makeup in the back of taxis — I mean, who hasn't? You can be pretty sure when it came to her big day, things weren't quite so casual. Many predicted that she might do a Kate Middleton and do her own makeup for the wedding day (after all, who can you trust to get your face looking exactly like you want it more than yourself?), while others thought she might follow Meghan Markle and enlist the help of a professional.

Based on Eugenie's previous hair and makeup choices from the many royal engagements she's attended over the years, her beauty look was predicted to be low-key and classic, much like her dress sense. This has also been the preferred style of most royal brides over the years, with Meghan Markle asking her makeup artist to let her freckles show through any foundation he applied on her big day.

Eugenie opted to do much the shame with a elegant beauty look of bold brows, barely-there foundation (with even a few Meghan Markle-style freckles peeking through) peachy blusher and a glossy pink lip. According to E! Online, makeup artist Hannah Martin created the look on behalf of one of Eugenie's favourite beauty brands — Bobbi Brown.

She wore her hair in a loose low bun, which drew some comparisons with Meghan Markle, as it's a preferred style of the Duchess of Sussex. It was arranged around the Grenville tiara lent to her by the Queen, which featured emeralds and diamonds. E! reports that Eugenie's hair was styled by Sonny-Jo MacFarlane from Chelsea salon Hari's.

Eugenie is frequently seen sporting loose waves or sleek blow-dries at official events, and favours a natural-looking lip colour, blusher that enhances her rosy cheeks and a bit of eyeliner. She's also been known to dabble with the occasional smoky eye, but opted for a subtle bronze shade on her big day. As for favourite products, she told Harpers Bazaar that Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown are her go-to brands. So no wonder she reportedly chose to use Bobbie Brown products on her big day.

Royal beauty watchers will get to see an array of beauty looks from Eugenie over the course of her wedding weekend, as as well as the day-time ceremony, there'll also be a reception in the evening where the bride will most likely sport a second outfit much like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did on their wedding days, and a festival and afternoon tea event the next day. So they're treating us to not just one style extravaganza, but three. Which means three different looks from all the guests to enjoy too!

As per royal protocol, all the female guests at the wedding sported hats, with milliner Philip Treacy proving a popular choice, while male guests wore top hats to match their traditional morning suits.