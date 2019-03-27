An injection of new life into the Real Housewives franchises is never a bad thing — most of these women have been together on the show for years, so it’s easy to know what to expect. It’s a must to spice things up every once in a while. That’s where Barbara Kavovit, the newest “friend” on Real Housewives Of New York comes in. She’s friends with Luann and Bethenny, she’s sassy, and she, for lack of a better phrase, is a complete and total boss. So, let’s find out more about her — like is Barbara Kavovit married? There’s so much to learn about the new lady in the Big Apple.

According to Us Weekly, Barbara knows Luann from way back — like when their children were little. “I actually have known Lu for a while now. We met at a playground,” she said. Barbara has said the same on the show, and it’s nice that Luann and Barbara have each other on Real Housewives Of New York.

Barbara is also a boss, in the literal and figurative sense, heading up Evergreen Construction and a few other companies. She's an author, too. “It’s really exciting to be able to be the boss,” she told Us Weekly. “I like to call myself ‘boss lady,’ being the CEO of a construction company and having 75 guys at any given time on your job site, and being the person that is ultimately responsible for the schedule, the budget, change orders, making sure everything happens on time.” Get it, girl.

That said, not much is known about Barbara’s personal life, besides the fact that, according to the Daily Mail, Barbara is a single mom to her son, Zachary. Her Instagram doesn’t have any photos of a companion (male or female), and she hasn’t mentioned a current beau in any of her recent interviews. According to the New York Times, Barbara was married to her ex-husband, a contractor, but it didn't work out and, they divorced in the early aughts.

So while Barbara is off caring for her son and running her multiple businesses, it sounds like she was also involved in plenty of the drama on this season of Real Housewives Of New York. Season 11 is kicking off with Dorinda and Luann still in a detente from last year's major fight in Colombia, and both sides aren't budging.

According to an interview with Us Weekly, Dorinda said that Barbara was the one responsible for the delay in Luann and Dorinda making up. She claimed:

“You are going to see throughout the season [that] I’m just trying so hard to communicate with her, and Barbara unfortunately is constantly blocking it. I think it made it go on longer than it should have. We needed to just clear the air. I mean, listen, you know when you have a break like that, it changes the relationship. So we’re working on it, but yeah, we’re in a good place [now].”

Let's venture to say, then, that Dorinda and Barbara aren't in a good place right now either, eh? The first few episodes of Real Housewives Of New York Season 11 have shown Barbara being nothing but a good friend, but like with every season, things can very easily take a turn into a boat ride of drama (on this franchise, literally). For now, Barbara is single and mingling, managing her family and her companies — and that's enough.