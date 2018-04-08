The speculation that Cardi B might be pregnant began months ago, and the rapper made an official announcement during her performance on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. It's true — Cardi B is expecting a baby with fiancé Offset. The rapper performed her first song in a concealing, feathered outfit that hid her bump, but she then went for a dramatic reveal, performing "Be Careful" in a bodycon white dress. The star got engaged to Migos' rapper Offset in October, and the rumors that she might be pregnant began back in February. The rapper has shut down this talk for months, encouraging fans to focus on her album release instead. Now that the news has been officially confirmed, fans are sure to be eager to know more about the father of the rapper's baby.

Offset is also a successful rapper as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, alongside Takeoff and Quavo. Cardi and Offset first collaborated on the song "Lick", which could be how they met. The two were rumored to be dating shortly after their collab when they were photographed holding hands at the Super Bowl in February 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official that same month. The couple has had some ups and downs — in October, Cardi B made headlines by breaking up with Offset on Instagram, but they made up several hours later. However, she's always been open about hoping to marry the Migos rapper, and he proposed during a concert in October.

The two stars are both familiar with breakout success; Migos started to top the charts with their hit "The Bad and the Boujee" in 2016. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi said that their shared experience in the music industry is the key to their relationship. "We polish each other," she told the magazine, in reference to navigating the business-side of music. "I could always ask him, 'Do you think this is OK to do? Do you think I'm getting tricked?'"

In the same interview, she also noted her desire to start a family. "I need to make money for my family and my future family," she said. "I'm not a YOLO person. I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house." When asked where exactly she pictured herself in 25 years, her response was, as always, pretty candid and hilarious. "I see myself cursin' at my kids." While the soon-to-be-born baby will be her first child, Offset is already a father of three. He has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.

The Cardi B pregnancy rumors started back in February, when a post on her Instagram sparked speculation. The star had the perfect answer for the social media trolls, writing: "I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace." When pressed on the topic in future interviews, she insisted that while she'd been open in the past, this subject wasn't up for discussion. Offset was equally private about the news, telling TMZ that the two were not expecting. After the announcement on SNL, Cardi B received a congratulations tweet from the show.

It's been an otherwise exciting week for Cardi, who dropped her new album, Invasion of Privacy, on Friday. The album went gold the first day it was released, and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America within the first 24 hours. The record even already has Oprah's stamp of approval. This was also her first appearance on Saturday Night Live, and the star made the most of the performance with the pregnancy announcement.

In recent appearances, she's worn increasingly dramatic outfits including a breezy metallic pink dress and a red tulle outfit for the iHeart Radio Music Awards. After finally revealing her baby bump on SNL, the rapper seemed relieved for the truth to be out. In a video captured backstage, she announced, "I'm finally free!"

Cardi B and Offset haven't revealed the due date for the baby yet, but the two will be parents soon. And it's safe to say that the world can't wait to meet the new member of their little family.