Despite taking some time off in 2018, Emma Stone still had a major year thanks to her roles in The Favourite and Netflix's Maniac. The former earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and as the big night approaches, fans are wondering who is Emma Stone dating? Despite the requisite Hollywood rumors surrounding her dating life, it seems that the 2019 Golden Globe nominee and presenter is just as likely to show up solo or with a friend by her side as she is with a significant other this year.

In a December interview with Vogue, Stone opened up about turning 30 and taking a year off to "recalibrate," but the one thing she didn't talk about is her love life. If the 30-year-old is dating someone, she's keeping things quiet for now. (To be fair, that's not too hard since she's not a fan of social media.) But it seems just as likely that she's single, and focusing on other aspects of her life.

Stone broke up with Andrew Garfield in 2015 after four years of dating. Since then, she's been connected to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary and her Maniac co-star Justin Theroux, although neither reported relationship was confirmed. In fact, Theroux went out of his way to say that Stone is his "BFF" in a May Instagram Story, as reported by E! Online.

Despite the rumors, there's no confirmation that Stone is seeing anyone at the moment. And with award season kicking off on Sunday, Jan. 6, she's likely to be way too busy to think about romance for the next few months. The Favourite is generating major Oscar buzz after earning five Golden Globes Nominations — including two in the Best Supporting Actress category where Stone is competing against her co-star Rachel Weisz.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Stone does bring someone to the Golden Globes, it could very well be one of her famous friends, like Jennifer Lawrence. Last year, Lawrence shared a hilarious video to Facebook blaming Stone for her missing the Golden Globes after parties. In the video, she reveals that she sent her hair and makeup team home halfway through the process of getting her ready after Stone called to ask if they could hang out instead of hitting the party circuit together. Now that's friendship.

The two had another magical awards show moment at the Oscars last March, when Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about the La La Land/Moonlight mix up and Lawrence teasingly pointed at Stone, who was seated next to her. With these two incidents in mind, the greatest gift the Golden Globes could give the world is Stone bringing Lawrence to the ceremony as her plus one.

No matter what her relationship status is, Stone is sure to have a big night at the Globes. After all, her career is going strong — after her well-deserved time off, she's starring in Zombieland 2 in 2019 and Cruella in 2020 — and she'll be at the ceremony both as a presenter and a nominee. Everything's coming up Stone in 2019, even though her dating life is a mystery to fans.