Some celebrities just can't catch a break from the rumour mill. Harry Styles — long renowned for his enigmatic love life — is one of them. The 25-year-old only has to be seen with a woman for them to end up on his rumoured dating list but confirmed relationships have been few and far between. Fan fiction aside, here's everything we know about Harry Styles' romantic relationships in 2020.

Right now, it seems like the Fine Line songster is well and truly single. Some tried to start a dating rumour when Styles and Adele were spotted on holiday together at the start of the year, notes Cosmopolitan, but most were excited at the thought of a musical collaboration.

The last time dating rumours soared was in Dec. 2019, per Metro, when Styles appeared on The Late Late Show with Kendall Jenner. Hardcore fans will be all too aware of the pair's reported on-off relationship. First photographed together in Nov. 2013, Jenner and Styles broke things off a few months later, according to Seventeen.

Appearing to remain friends, they were spotted getting cosy on a yacht at the end of 2015. A week later, Khloe Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight she believed the pair were dating. Styles fanned the flame when he refused to answer which of his songs were about Jenner on The Late Late Show, deciding to eat cod sperm instead.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Jenner isn't the only famous face Styles has reportedly dated. Caroline Flack appears to have been the first way back in 2011. During their relationship, when she was 31 and he was 17, Flack received death threats from One Direction fans, notes the Daily Mail, and the pair ended things shortly after.

Styles also dated Taylor Swift between 2012 and 2013, leading to fans linking several songs to their rather short relationship. (Swift reportedly responded with "Style" and "Out of the Woods" while Styles may or may not be referring to her in "Perfect" and "Two Ghosts", states Seventeen.)

And who can forget the rumoured dalliance with Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Stewart, per Refinery29? The daughter of Rod Stewart probably didn't appreciate her dad putting his foot in it when he admitted Styles' car had been parked in the driveway one morning.

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Styles' most recent relationship was reportedly with Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe. According to The Sun, the pair split in 2018 after spending a year together.

It is widely believed that Styles' track, "Cherry", is about the 34-year-old. As The Cut states, the line “Does he take you walking ’round his parents’ gallery?” could reference the fact Rowe is now dating a gallery owner. Plus, the end of the song includes a voicemail from her.

The former One Directioner is also rumoured to have dated several other models, per Seventeen, including Georgia Fowler, Sara Sampaio, and Nadine Leopold. But hearsay that Styles was dating yet another model, Kiko Mizuhara, was shot down by Mizuhara herself in early 2019. In a tweet, she said she had never met the singer, but was later spotted at his 25th birthday celebration in Tokyo.

If you're wondering if Styles ever dates non-famous people, you're in luck. "I do," he recently told the Guardian. "I have a private life. You just don’t know about it.” Mysterious as always.