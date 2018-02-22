In a dose of unexpected celebrity news, E! Online announced that Rachel McAdams is reportedly pregnant with her first child. And according to E!, the father may be a screenwriter she's been linked to in the past. So, fans are probably wondering, who is Jamie Linden, McAdams' rumored beau that she was first spotted with in 2016? (Regarding the baby rumors, Bustle reached out to reps for McAdams and Linden for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Even if you haven't heard Linden's name before, you're likely familiar with his work. According to IMDb, he was a producer and screenwriter on the Nicholas Sparks' adaptation Dear John, starring Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum. The screenwriter seems to have a connection with Tatum since he also wrote the 2012 film, 10 Years, which stars the Step Up actor. On top of that, Linden is the writer behind 2016's Money Monster, which featured none other than George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and it was directed by Jodie Foster. If that's not enough star power for you, he's worked on other projects including the Matthew McConaughey film, We Are Marshall.

While Linden has a Twitter account, which also includes a link to his IMDb page in the bio, he's not incredibly active — at least not on social media. (But of course, he's keeping busy IRL. He's already slated to write the 2019 sci-fi movie Chaos Walking starring Daisy Ridley, David Oyelowo, and Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.) Linden is, however, followed on Twitter by big names like Mindy Kaling and Ellen DeGeneres. It's also worth pointing out that McAdams is not on the social media site, so these two really do keep their relationship under the radar, if they are, in fact, together.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to E!, McAdams isn't the first actor he's been romantically connected to. From 2012-2014, Linden reportedly dated Zooey Deschanel. It was in 2012 that paparazzi photos of Linden and the New Girl star spread. Aside from that, there's not a ton of details about his past or his personal life out on the internet, which is perfectly understandable, since he tends to work behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, fans will recall McAdams dating Ryan Gosling after the two filmed The Notebook together. However, they split in 2007 and around that time, Gosling told GQ (per People):

“God bless The Notebook. It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that.”

It sounds like their split was amicable, and Gosling has since moved on — he has two children with Eva Mendes. Based on the pregnancy reports now surrounding McAdams, clearly she's also moved forward. Still, it's definitely an amusing twist that McAdams once starred in a movie based on a Sparks' novel, while Linden wrote the screenplay for another. All they need to do now is work on Sparks movie together to make this whole thing come full circle.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Linden's love life might not be for public consumption, but McAdams has also had her fair share of low-key romances. As E! pointed out, McAdams previously dated Michael Sheen for two years, starting in 2011, without much fanfare. The Midnight In Paris co-stars rarely talked about their romance in the press.

In fact, the only reason anyone knew they were together was because they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. The following week, Sheen was asked about the photo at a screening of Midnight in Paris. "Yeah, we are together," he said, giving no other details.

For those hoping McAdams will put to rest the rumors that she's expecting with Linden on the red carpet for her upcoming movie Game Night, don't bet on it. McAdams didn't attend the premiere of the film earlier this week. Clearly, this rumored mum is keeping things, well, mum.

Additional reporting by Shannon Carlin.