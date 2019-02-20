There's nothing quite like your BFFs. They're always there for you, and can be relied upon to pick you up when things are a bit rubbish, as well as always being on hand to celebrate your wins. Turns out these cherished homies are just as important to celebrities as they are to us. For the 2019 BRIT awards, three members of Little Mix turned up with their boyfriends. Jesy Nelson instead appeared on the red carpet with her BFF, giving us all the feels. So who is Jesy Nelson's BRITs 2019 date? Read on to find out more.

Well, it turns out Jesy's date is none other than her long time BFF Dilem. Yesterday, Nelson posted a screenshot of a story posted by Dilem on her Instagram, where she said:

"Tomorrow, I get to watch my best friend in the whole world perform at the BRIT Awards. I can't even been [sic] to describe how much she means to be and how proud I feel. I know tomorrow will be a mad crazy day but whilst I have a moment of peace I just want to say @jesynelson I am absolutely honoured to be walking by your side tomorrow. You inspire me so much and I cannot thank you enough for showing me that any dream is possible with hard work and self belief."

Nelson shared the post together with a heart and a message saying "I love you so much."

As Capital FM reports, this is far from the first time the pair have shown their mutual appreciation online. As with this occasion, Dilem posted an Instagram story which was re-shared by Jesy, in which she reminisced about the pop star's career origins on The X Factor. In the post she wrote:

"About 7 years ago my best friend went on the X Factor. I wanted her to win so bad that I make these flyers on Word and printed about 100 of them, cut them up and then me and her mum went and put them on all the cars in the Romford Liberty car park."

Jesy responded by sharing the post adding, "And this is why she is my bestest friend in the whole wide world." Talk about commitment. The singer also posts about her BFF from time to time, recently sharing a picture of the pair in which the pair are in the ultimate nostalgic fancy dress. Yep, that's Jesy as none other than BRITS (and general life) icon, Geri Halliwell, from the Spice Girls' 1997 performance, and Dilem as J.Lo.

More recently, she also shared a picture of them out and about together. While Dilem's profile is private, she does have a link in here bio to "Vote for LM to win a Brit 2019." Pretty cute.

Not much is known about Jesy's BFF, but judging by these posts alone, it's clear the pair are friendship goals. Also, can we talk about those BRITs outfits. So major. While the singer or the band's stylist, Jamie McFarland, haven't posted any details from the look yet, I'll be sure to update the post if we get any more info about that dress.