Following a string of successful albums, and an outspoken approach to various social and political issues, British rap superstar Stormzy has emerged as a leading voice in the world of music. The "Vossi Bop" performer has also been recognised at this year's BRIT Awards, and finds himself sitting pretty in some of the ceremony's most prestigious categories. But what else is there to know about Grime's biggest star? And who is Stormzy dating in 2020?

Well, according to the Metro, Stormzy isn't currently dating, and recently split from his long-term girlfriend, TV presenter Maya Jama. The pair first met in late 2014, and just a few months later, made it official in January 2015 — however, after more than five years together, Stormzy and Jama called it quits in August last year. The rapper addressed the breakup in his song "Lessons," which was featured on the track-list of his most recent album Heavy Is The Head.

During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God on YouTube, Stormzy opened up about his previous relationship with Jama, describing the presenter as "the star girl" and "an amazing woman." When pressed about the possibility of a reconciliation between the two, the "Big for Your Boots" performer also admitted that he "would love for that to happen" — and revealed that, at some point down the line, would love to "marry her" and "have her children."

CThaGod on YouTube

Outside of his personal life, Stormzy's talents are again due to be celebrated at the 40th annual BRIT Awards, where the rapper has been recognised alongside some of the biggest names in music. As the Independent reports, Stormzy has been awarded a total of three nods in the British Male Solo Artist, Song of the Year, and British Album of the Year categories — the latter of which he previously won back in 2018 for debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.

The 40th annual BRIT Awards air tonight at 7 p.m. on ITV1.