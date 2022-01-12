Maya Jama Has Been Spotted Wearing An Enormous Engagement Ring

It’s time to ring throw confetti and ring the wedding bells because Maya Jama is apparently engaged to basketball star, Ben Simmons. The Celebrity Juice presenter was recently papped as she enjoyed a low-key coffee date and stroll with her NBA beau in the U.S., and the huge diamond rock on her finger was hard not to notice.

Jama, 27, spent Christmas at Simmons’ mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey, where the 6ft 11 Philadelphia 76ers basketball star reportedly proposed. The couple, who have been together for seven months, has yet to confirm their pending nuptials but nothing screams “off the market” more than a colossal-sized, emerald-cut diamond ring, which, btw, independent jewellers told the Mail Online has an estimated value of £600k ($800k)!

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” a source told The Sun. “He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed. He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

The engagement could mean that the Bristol-born presenter is also considering a permanent move to the States. “It is thought they could move to Los Angeles, as Simmons bought a £15 million home there in July,” according to celebrity sleuths at The Sun.

Rumours about Jama’s engagement have been circulating for weeks after American tattoo artist Philly Joe 215 Tattoo Studio, accidentally shared details via Instagram.

In the now-deleted post, the caption read: "Honoured and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy @bensimmons and his fiance and her friend from the UK LONDON AWESOME FOLKS GOOD TIME AND A GREAT DINNER THANKS TO YOUR CHIEF!"

Jama, who also hosts the new ITV talent show Walk The Line, started dating the 25-year-old NBA star back in May, and the couple has appeared loved-up ever since. The relationship was officially confirmed on July 6, 2021 when the pair were photographed kissing and cuddling at Wimbledon during a match between Novak Djokovic and Cristian Garin on centre court.

Previously, Jama had been dating rapper Stormzy for four years before they parted ways in 2019. Simmons, who is originally from Australia, had been linked to supermodel Kendall Jenner and they also called quits in 2019.