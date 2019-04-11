The next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! might feel like an eternity away, but once summer has come to a close (and you've bid farewell to the Love Island villa), the Australian jungle will be back on the nation's screens in a flash. And with confirmation from the show's director that Ant McPartlin will be back alongside Declan Donnelly, it's only natural to start wondering who will be on I'm A Celeb 2019. Well, I've done some digging and, dare I say it — this year's rumoured line-up may be the best yet!

According to the Digital Spy, 2018's series was the most-watched in I'm A Celeb history, attracting "an average of 12.2 million viewers," so it wouldn't be surprising if 2019's line-up ended up topping it. The 2018 rendition saw football manager Harry Redknapp take home the title of King of the Jungle, with actors Emily Atack and John Barrowman following in second and third place. While no date has been set for the 2019 series, nor any clues as to when the line-up will be announced, last year's contestants were revealed five days before the show began in late November. I contacted a representative for the show to see whether or not this year's series could follow a similar schedule, but they have said they have no comment at this time.

Anyway, back to the rumoured line-up. From what I can see, it looks like this year's I'm A Celeb could feature a lot of familiar faces. Boy, am I ready.

1. Gemma Collins Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After absolutely owning the ice earlier this year on ITV's Dancing On Ice, Gemma Collins was bound to be attached to I'm A Celeb again after appearing on the show in 2014. At the time the TOWIE star only lasted for three days but, during a recent interview on The Jonathon Ross Show, she revealed she was totally up for giving it another go: "Looking back, I don't feel I was ready for that show," she said. "I've got tougher skin now, and I think that's where The GC came into play. If they asked me back, yes I'd go back." I reached out to Collins' manager, but they could not give me any official comment.

2. Jamie Laing Alex B. Huckle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After making a name for himself on Made in Chelsea, Jamie Laing has become a familiar face on British telly, appearing in shows such as Channel 4's docu-series Famous and Fighting Crime. According to The Sun, Laing was apparently "in talks" to appear on I'm A Celeb last year after Chelsea co-star Georgia Toffolo won the series in 2017. While that never came to be, that wouldn't stop him from making an appearance on the 2019 series, would it? I've contacted Laing's agent for comment but am yet to hear back.

3. Nadiya Hussain Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there's one could-be contestant on this list that I really want to see in the jungle this year, it's 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain. In an interview with BUILD, Hussain revealed that she was asked to be part of this year's Strictly but said no because she couldn't dance (fair). However, the chef was very adamant that she would go into the jungle if she had the chance, and that she'd be most excited for the eating trials. "Like I'm scared to fly out of a plane and stuff but my goodness, give me a jug of blitzed up balls or whatever, no problem. I'll have 'em, I don't mind!" Although, she did say it probably won't be this year though. Either way, ITV needs to make this happen. I've reached out to Hussain's agent and will let you know if I hear back.

4. Dani Dyer Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even though the Love Island winner didn't end up being in last year's line-up, as was speculated, 2019 could be the perfect year for Dani Dyer to earn the title of Queen of the Jungle. I mean, she never got the chance to fully experience Survival of the Fittest in 2018 after dislocating her shoulder, as Radio Times reports. While I'm A Celeb doesn't have the same kind of format to the ITV2 show, it does have similar trials and challenges that test the celebs physically and mentally. I've contacted Dyer's rep but have yet to receive a reply.

5. Georgia Steel John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dani Dyer wasn't the only Love Island contestant rumoured to go on I'm A Celeb last year, as the loyal Georgia Steel was also speculated to be headed to the jungle thanks to an interview with the Express in which she said, "I would love an opportunity like that as I think it would be amazing!" Steele also noted that, while it would be "very scary," she thinks "anything is possible." To be honest, I could do with more "I'm loyal" memes in my life, and Steel going on I'm A Celeb would totally satisfy that. I've contacted Steel's rep for comment and have yet to hear back.

6. John Terry Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images ‌Seeing as football manager (and legend) Harry Redknapp won the series last year, it's not unusual to wonder whether the I'm A Celeb bosses will consider adding another football star into the mix. Previously the captain for the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and England, John Terry would make for a pretty interesting campmate, in my opinion. There's also the drama surrounding his alleged affair with Wayne Bridge's ex-girlfriend in 2009. Bridge was a campmate on I'm A Celeb in 2016, but, when asked about footballers he didn't like, he didn't specifically mention anyone by name, as Daily Mail reports. I've reached out to Terry's rep for comment but have yet to receive a reply.

7. Kym Marsh Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After recently revealing that she will be leaving her role as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, actor Kim Marsh responded to the rumours that she is planning on appearing reality TV. "There were reports that I was going to appear in the next series of Strictly or I'm A Celeb," she told OK magazine in a recent interview. "As wonderful as those shows are, I'm not leaving Corrie after thirteen years to do reality TV." Digital Spy reports that the star stated to OK to "never say never" about an appearance on I'm A Celeb, but also said it's "not on [her] agenda at the moment." Especially since, as Digital Spy points out, she'll be starring in Elf the music this December. I've reached out to Marsh's agent, but they have declined to comment.

8. Eyal Booker Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While it's unlikely that I'm A Celeb bosses would ask more than three Love Island contestants to brave it out in the jungle, it would make for fantastic telly — especially if Eyal Booker was involved. He told Radio Times in 2018 that he'd "love to go into the jungle, or The Island with Bear Grylls." Same. "I'd like to do a show away from dating where I'm more into my natural environment, in nature. I'd like to do lots of jumping around and crazy activities." I've contacted Booker's rep for comment but have yet to receive a reply. I'll deffo keep you posted if I do.