At this point, you've probably seen Instagram's new question sticker in action on at least one person's Instagram story. The social media app launched the new story feature on Tuesday, July 10, and already it's become a really popular addition to everyone's story. People have been adding question prompts encouraging their followers to ask them things, or asking questions and encouraging followers to give them answers. Participating is actually a lot of fun - if you're able to do it. Some of you may be wondering why you can't answer questions on Instagram Stories with the question sticker, and luckily, the answer comes with a pretty quick fix.

For those who are still not sure exactly how this new feature works, good news: it's simple. The question sticker lives in the sticker tray for Instagram stories, and can be added to any photo or video you're uploading to your story (much like a GIF or a poll). When you choose to add the question story, you'll be able to add a prompt. This can be a statement encouraging your followers to ask you something (for example, "Ask me something you've always wanted to know about me!") or it can be a question for followers to respond to (for example, "What is your favorite mascara that you can't live without?"). Anyone watching the story will be able to respond.

Well, almost anyone. Some users are noticing that when they tap on the question sticker to respond with a question or answer, they aren't able to respond at all. If you're experiencing that, the reason why is simple: you probably haven't updated the app yet. The question sticker will only work if you update Instagram to the latest version. Here's what you can do:

1. Check The App Store For Available Updates

The first thing you need to do is make sure the update is available to you. Go to your app store and check updates - if it's available for you to download, you'll see it. If it isn't available, be patient. Sometimes features and updates get rolled out to users, and so everyone doesn't see them at the same time. It will come eventually!

2. Close The App And Update

Close out of Instagram and update the app. Give it a few minutes before you try to reopen it. If you want, you can restart your phone after updating, but it's not necessary.

3. Reopen The App And See If The Sticker Is In Your Sticker Tray

Once you've updated, open up the Instagram app and check to see if you have the feature. To do that, click on the camera icon on the upper lefthand side of your feed. Take a photo or video to put on your story, then swipe up to access the sticker tray. You should see an icon that says "Questions." If you do, that means you have it!

4. Find Someone Who Has Used The Sticker, And Try To Tap On It To Answer

Once you notice that you have the question sticker, you should be able to respond to anyone else who has used it. Check out their Instagram stories and give it a whirl.

The coolest thing about this feature is that it keeps your question or response anonymous. If you ask someone a question and they answer, the answer will post to their Instagram story for all of their followers to see. However, while your question or response will show up, your name won't. So while the person you asked will see that it was you who asked the question, all of their followers won't know it was you.

While you're answering other questions or asking people questions, you might as well add the sticker to your own story. Try it out — you might learn something new about your friends!