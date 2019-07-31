Hard as it may be to accept, Tyler C. went home on The Bachelorette on Tuesday night. It was obviously a difficult decision for Hannah to make, and it's clear that she and Tyler had a strong connection. But in the end, Hannah had stronger feelings for Jed. Tyler got a ways into his proposal, telling Hannah how she helps him become the man he wants to be, before she tearfully stopped him from going on.

Tyler seemed to know immediately that her hesitation meant things were over, and he waited patiently for her to explain. "I am so lucky to be loved by you and to feel that. You have supported me, you have been so sweet and strong for me, you've done everything I've asked and more," Hannah told him. "And loved me so much. My life with you would be amazing. When I told you I was falling in love with you I mean it. But I love someone else. I'm so sorry."

Tyler, always a class act, made it as easy on Hannah as he could. "That's gonna hurt, but I'm still gonna be your biggest fan rooting for you," he said. "I wish you and Jed nothing but success. I really mean that."

Nonetheless, fans were as heartbroken as he was.

Tyler has long been a favorite among Bachelorette fans, especially after he started getting really good at social media (the man knows people love dogs and food, and he has both). Amid all of the Luke P. drama that unfortunately sucked up the majority of the season, he seemed like a grounding presence for Hannah, and unlike some of the other men on the show, he was nothing but respectful, supportive, and patient with each choice she made.

Plus, last week we saw how much he clicked with Hannah's family. They were obviously more impressed with Tyler than they were with Jed — Hannah's dad in particular seemed impressed with his maturity and his work ethic, and was definitely skeptical of Jed's career and whether it was realistic to sustain a family. Especially after Hannah's family came to visit, it seemed for a while like Tyler might've had it in the bag. And if Hannah had taken her parents' advice, that might have been the case.

So naturally, people were not happy to see Tyler home. Not only did he show Hannah pretty much exactly what a good partner should be, but given the offscreen rumors surrounding Jed, seeing Hannah pick him over Tyler was especially hard to watch.

Of course, this probably isn't the last we'll see of Tyler. The show's fanbase loves him so much that it'd be pretty incredible if producers let him go so easily. Plenty of people are already calling for him to be the next Bachelor, and after getting his heart broken by Hannah, he'll have the story arc to carry a season on his own. And if that doesn't work out, there's also always Paradise.