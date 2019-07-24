The final season of Game Of Thrones made history with 32 Emmy nominations. And now HBO is responding to Gwendoline Christie's Emmy nomination, one of the more surprising names to be called last week. Not because Christie didn't deserve to be recognized for her performance. Briennne being knighted had fans crying happy tears, while Jaime Lannister ghosting her allowed Christie to show off her crying skills. No, it's surprising that Christie got a nomination because she had to submit herself for the award when HBO wouldn't.

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour in California on Wednesday (July 24), HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys revealed why the network hadn't submitted Christie for an Emmy this year, per Entertainment Weekly. It turns out, the decision was strategic and not personal.

“GoT is unique because it has 27 series regulars — which is unusual,” Bloys reportedly told the TCA audience. "We have someone who has worked at HBO who is an expert in awards. She will work with showrunners to figure out what the best chance of success."

In the end, HBO decided it would be most beneficial to submit its seven lead actors, including Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, both of whom were nominated in leading categories. Surprisingly, though, those who decided to take things into their own hands like Christie and and Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, and also submitted himself, are competing for Emmys, too. Both are nominated in the supporting actor and actress, drama categories. It's the first nomination for both of them.

"It’s a challenge for a series that big if everybody submitted themselves everybody could cancel [each other out]," Bloys explained. "There is some strategic thinking … if someone decides to submit on their own we will help them and their reps.”

It is possible that Game Of Thrones could cancel itself out in categories like Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series where four GoT stars — Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams — are up against one another. But, fans saw Christie's decision to submit herself as a powerful message to her fans. To go against HBO's decision, showed how much Christie believed in herself. She put herself out there and in the end, it paid off big time.

What didn't pay off was the fan-created petition for Game Of Thrones to reshoot its final season. Sorry, it's just not gonna happen.

“There are very few downsides to having a hugely popular show,” Bloys said, according to Deadline. “One I can think of when you try to end it, many people have opinions on how to end it. I think that comes with the territory. The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show but it wasn’t something we seriously considered. I can’t imagine another network would.”

So, no fans aren't going to get another GoT Season 8, but they might get to see Lady Brienne take home an Emmy. Now, that would be a happy ending to the final season, now wouldn't it?