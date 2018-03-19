Despite a very gut-wrenching final moment in the Season 4 premiere of The Royals, the second episode probably has fans crying tears of joy. Spoilers follow. In "Confess Yourself to Heaven," Jasper survives his gunshot wound on The Royals. On top of that, Eleanor and Jasper express their emotions for one another — and this time, it truly feels like they're ready to commit to each other for the foreseeable future. However, there's always bound to be drama when it comes to their romance. And now that they are being honest with each other, it seems like outside elements will be what causes problems for them. Not only do Eleanor and Jasper need to be concerned about Robert (who might have been responsible for Jasper getting shot), but The Royals teased another complication for the couple. Jasper's dad called him on The Royals and fans should expect to see some more of Mr. Frost.

"Confess Yourself to Heaven" gave a rare glimpse into Jasper's Las Vegas childhood with a flashback. In it, Jasper's dad uses his young son to ask people to donate money to charity when it really goes to feed his drinking habit. Then, in the present, Jasper's dad calls his son after Jasper survives surgery. The bodyguard doesn't pick up the call from his "assh*le father," but his dad is obviously weighing on his mind since, during his press conference, Jasper mentions him. "My father was a small-time conman from Las Vegas, Nevada," Jasper says. "He taught me how to work an angle any time, any place, anywhere. But one thing he never taught me was how to be a decent person."

E!

As shown in his speech to reporters, Jasper has finally risen above his upbringing and is working on being a good, honest person. Yet, all these mentions of his father in this episode can't be a mere coincidence. Sure, maybe his dad just called to check in on Jasper since he nearly died. But it seems more likely that he's working on one of those angles that Jasper mentions.

Mr. Frost has caused issues for his son on The Royals before. In Season 3, Jasper's dad tipped off the American reporter Harper about Jasper's past. Because he feared that Harper would expose his relationship with Eleanor, Jasper broke up with the princess then. Yet, now that he's survived a near-death experience, it doesn't seem like Jasper will allow anything to ever separate him and Eleanor again — and that includes blackmail from his father.

E!

But if Jasper is going to ignore his father, then his dad may resort to more drastic measures to antagonize his son. After all, Jasper is dating the princess of England and there's no way that a man who tricked people into giving him money in a Santa suit isn't going to try to find a way to benefit from that. Plus, in an interview with Bustle, Royals stars Alexandra Park and William Moseley teased that Jasper's dad is going to be a character in Season 4.

"There's all these fantastic new characters that come in like Jasper's dad," Park said in advance of the Season 4 premiere. And while Park could have just been referring to Mr. Frost's appearance in the Vegas flashback, it's more likely that he's going to be in additional scenes. Especially since Moseley added, "I love Jasper's dad." It's not clear if that means that their characters Eleanor and Liam will be interacting with Jasper's dad, but it seems safe to think that fans haven't seen the last of Mr. Frost.

E!

Richard Brake, who was the Night King in Game Of Thrones, portrays Jasper's dad in "Confess Yourself to Heaven." And it's a little ominous that the next episode's title — "Seek for Thy Noble Father in the Dust" — mentions a "father." Although since it's a "noble father," it could be a reference to the deceased King Simon as Liam tries to prove that Robert paid Ted Pryce to kill their dad. But no matter how The Royals reintroduces Jasper's dad in Season 4, father drama is inevitable. At least this time around, Jasper will be honest with Eleanor if his dad tries to come between them again. So with Eleanor by his side, Jasper might be able to shake his manipulative father for good.