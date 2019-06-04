It all started with a dog — one innocent pup, bought for two kids and then brought back. Well, not back, per se, because if Dorit from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills had simply brought back Lucy Lucy Apple Juice to Vanderpump Dogs, we might not be in his mess. But right now, Lisa Vanderpump isn't on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills because this dog drama snowballed into a state in which Lisa won't film with her cast members — as far as she's concerned, she's over it.

If you're not caught up on the drama of Season 9 of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, it's not really about a dog. Lisa allegedly tried to orchestrate drama over this dog while still keeping her hands clean and her fresh as a daisy. The rest of the women — especially the ones who have been on the show for a while — have alleged that Lisa does this all the time, and instead of apologizing or listening to the other women's concerns, Lisa doubled down. She kicked her BFF Kyle out of her house, she's revealing her brand-new kitchen to no one but John Cessa, who is her employee, and she took a lie detector test to clear her name. This is some next-level stuff, but Lisa can't back down because she doesn't, as the other women have said, want to look like a liar. And this is where we are — a line has been drawn in the sand.

And there's no end in sight — Lisa alleged that she was "bullied" out of filming with the other women, according to Page Six. On Twitter, she then said that she had filmed scenes alone, but that the producers had cut out the rest of her scenes for the season.

Well, Lisa, it's not that interesting to feature your scenes if you're not hanging out with the other women. That's the whole point of being on the show. It's as much a problem for Erika Jayne to be out on tour during the filming of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 9 — if you are signed up to be a Housewife, you should be a Housewife. It's your job to be there and to create drama, and under this umbrella, Lisa (and Erika, to an extent), aren't fulfilling their end of the Bravo bargain this season at all.

Lisa Rinna echoed this statement on Twitter amid rumors that Lisa Vanderpump wouldn't show up for the Season 9 reunion, too. As Us Weekly reports, Lisa Rinna tweeted that the reunion is part of the contract, and if you are in breach of contract, you get sacked — it's as simple as that.

Right now, everyone is feeling hurt, and Lisa is still throwing shade, inferring that she doesn't have time for the ladies of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, anyway. “We’ve opened a sanctuary in China [where] we’ve just taken 300 dogs out of the cages they’ve been in for three years,” Lisa told Us Weekly. “My life is kind of full. I can’t really deal with the minutia.”

For now, it remains to be seen who will show up to work, but one thing is for sure — on a show in which the cast is always changing, Lisa's refusal to film with the rest of her colleagues shows that she may be replaceable, too.