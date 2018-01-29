Why Isn't Selena Gomez At The 2018 Grammys? The Singer Picked A Good Year To Sit Things Out

When reports surfaced that Justin Bieber would not be attending the Grammys because he was instead focusing on working on new music, it was already clear that Jelena would not be making their we're-back-together-yet-again debut on Jan. 28. But now we know that neither side of the couple is making any sort of Grammys return. Selena Gomez also didn't attend the 2018 Grammys on Sunday night.

And, it makes sense that she didn't go. Gomez isn't nominated for any awards this year nor is she performing nor is she presenting. The reason that would have made the most sense for her to attend would have been if Bieber was going and she was supporting him. Bieber is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the "Despacito" remix along with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Still, he decided not to attend even with all those nominations, and even though Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are performing the song during the show. (Fonsi and Daddy Yankee did originate the song, though, so it's not like the show can't go on without Bieber.)

On top of that, Gomez has been laying fairly low recently. She did some press with her friend and kidney donor Francia Raísa following their surgeries, and she performed at the American Music Awards in November, but other than that things have been pretty low-key for Gomez. She hasn't posted on Twitter since December and she has stopped posting as frequently on Instagram with her last post being one from January 7.

That said, her name has stayed in the news. For one, because of her relationship with Bieber, but also because of her relationship with her mother. Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, has recently spoken out about her daughter on social media, particularly when it comes to Gomez's choice to work with director Woody Allen — a choice which has been widely criticized. There were also rumors that Gomez and Teefey's relationship was strained because of Bieber being back in the singer's life. Whatever the case and regardless of the status of the mother and daughter's relationship, it wouldn't be a surprise if Gomez wanted to avoid being faced with questions or more comments about her mother, Bieber, Allen, or a combination of all three.

While Gomez didn't receive any Grammy noms this year, it wasn't because she didn't qualify. The 25-year-old did not have an album that would qualify this year — her last album, Revival, came out in 2015 — but she had a couple singles that would have been eligible, including "Bad Liar," "Fetish," and her collaboration with Kygo, "It Ain't Me." Her fans definitely took notice that she wasn't nominated and shared their (very passionate) thoughts about the snub on social media.

So far in her career Gomez hasn't received any Grammys love in the form of nominations, but she has attended the show a couple times in the past. She attended last year with her best friend Taylor Swift, and also attended in 2011. This year she skipped the red carpet and ceremony, but seeing as she could end up nominated next year, as could Bieber, perhaps 2019 will be the year of their Grammys debut as a pair.

It's unclear what Gomez is doing on Sunday instead of going to the Grammys, but perhaps like the rest of viewers she's cuddled up on her couch checking out the show and refreshing Twitter from the comfort of her own home. It at least must be nice to not be walking around in uncomfortable heels on the red carpet for once.