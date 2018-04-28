Why Lisa Vanderpump Is The Best Housewife of All Time In The 'Real Housewives' Franchise

In 2010, Bravo blessed the reality TV universe with the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And though the show’s eight palm tree-studded seasons have introduced us to some of our all-time favorite tea-spillers and trailblazers, Lisa Vanderpump is the best Housewife of them all. Real Talk: what hasn't Villa Rosa's most diamond-dripped resident accomplished recently? With her loyal sidekick, Gigi, tucked under her arm, too, of course. From launching an international campaign to advocate for animal rights worldwide to commanding a restaurant empire alongside her husband of 35 years, Ken Todd, LVP seems to crush everything she tries, all while still flawlessly landing that episode-defining quip.

Ahead, catch the many reasons Lisa Vanderpump will always rule the 90210 — and Real Housewives fans' hearts across the globe. Even with a staggering $75 million net worth, Vanderpump always uses her influence to champion major causes like LGBTQ+ Pride. And as a consummate animal-lover (who could forget when she took that llama for a little joy-ride through Kyle's living room?), she's even founded her own Vanderpump Dog Center to find homes for shelter pets across Los Angeles.

Oh, and she still manages to hilariously prank each of her bemused cast-mates once-a-while along the way. All considered, it's really no surprise why she's the reigning queen of the Housewives universe — though, to be honest, those enviable pink silk ensembles really don't hurt, either.

1 She's A Fearless Animal Rights Advocate The Vanderpump Dog Foundation on YouTube As the president and founder of Stop Yulin Forever, Vanderpump has spent years dedicated to protecting dogs. She's also created a rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Center, which places homeless animals with families across Los Angeles. And with her own menagerie of dogs, swans, and mini-ponies, LVP's clearly making the world a better place for creatures both inside and outside Villa Rosa.

2 She's An LGTBQ+ Ally Hollywood.TV on YouTube Vanderpump has also proven herself to be a tireless supporter of the LGBTQ community. In 2015, she was honored with an Equality Award for her work advocating for civil rights and her restaurant, SUR, has helped sponsor Los Angeles Pride parades since 2012.

3 Her Marriage Is #Goals Giphy When Vanderpump met her husband, Ken Todd, she knew immediately that she was going to marry him, despite their 16 year age difference. "We got engaged after six weeks and we were married within three months," she said recently on the Straight Up with Stassi podcast. And even though Lisa loves to tease audiences about her and Todd's hilariously awkward bedroom antics, their generous, supportive relationship feels like a true #couplegoal.

5 She's The Real Talk Queen Giphy Vanderpump's relentlessly acerbic British wit deserves an Emmy all its own. While there are just too many gems to choose from, her tagline from Season 6 ("I'm passionate about dogs, just not crazy about b*tches") probably sums it up better than anything ever could.

6 She's Always The Boss Bravo on YouTube LVP's isn't famous just for her uniquely dry brand of housewife drama; from West Hollywood's PUMP to Beverly Hills's Villa Blanca, she presides over an international restaurant empire of 26 eateries and bars across the globe. She's even made her employees reality TV stars, turning her staff at LA's SUR into the cast of Bravo's irresistible spin-off, Vanderpump Rules.