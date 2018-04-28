Why Lisa Vanderpump Is The Best Housewife of All Time In The 'Real Housewives' Franchise
In 2010, Bravo blessed the reality TV universe with the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And though the show’s eight palm tree-studded seasons have introduced us to some of our all-time favorite tea-spillers and trailblazers, Lisa Vanderpump is the best Housewife of them all. Real Talk: what hasn't Villa Rosa's most diamond-dripped resident accomplished recently? With her loyal sidekick, Gigi, tucked under her arm, too, of course. From launching an international campaign to advocate for animal rights worldwide to commanding a restaurant empire alongside her husband of 35 years, Ken Todd, LVP seems to crush everything she tries, all while still flawlessly landing that episode-defining quip.
Ahead, catch the many reasons Lisa Vanderpump will always rule the 90210 — and Real Housewives fans' hearts across the globe. Even with a staggering $75 million net worth, Vanderpump always uses her influence to champion major causes like LGBTQ+ Pride. And as a consummate animal-lover (who could forget when she took that llama for a little joy-ride through Kyle's living room?), she's even founded her own Vanderpump Dog Center to find homes for shelter pets across Los Angeles.
Oh, and she still manages to hilariously prank each of her bemused cast-mates once-a-while along the way. All considered, it's really no surprise why she's the reigning queen of the Housewives universe — though, to be honest, those enviable pink silk ensembles really don't hurt, either.
1She's A Fearless Animal Rights Advocate
As the president and founder of Stop Yulin Forever, Vanderpump has spent years dedicated to protecting dogs. She's also created a rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Center, which places homeless animals with families across Los Angeles. And with her own menagerie of dogs, swans, and mini-ponies, LVP's clearly making the world a better place for creatures both inside and outside Villa Rosa.
2She's An LGTBQ+ Ally
Vanderpump has also proven herself to be a tireless supporter of the LGBTQ community. In 2015, she was honored with an Equality Award for her work advocating for civil rights and her restaurant, SUR, has helped sponsor Los Angeles Pride parades since 2012.
3Her Marriage Is #Goals
When Vanderpump met her husband, Ken Todd, she knew immediately that she was going to marry him, despite their 16 year age difference. "We got engaged after six weeks and we were married within three months," she said recently on the Straight Up with Stassi podcast. And even though Lisa loves to tease audiences about her and Todd's hilariously awkward bedroom antics, their generous, supportive relationship feels like a true #couplegoal.
4She's Open About Her Son's Adoption
Vanderpump has always seemed like an incredibly supportive mother to her adopted son, Max, who joined her family when he was just a small child. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Reunion show, she even opened up about Max's interest in meeting his birth mom — and how she was helping him on his journey. "I think he should [meet her]. And he said to me the most unbelievable thing. He said to me, 'I want to thank her,'" she explained to Bravo's Andy Cohen.
5She's The Real Talk Queen
Vanderpump's relentlessly acerbic British wit deserves an Emmy all its own. While there are just too many gems to choose from, her tagline from Season 6 ("I'm passionate about dogs, just not crazy about b*tches") probably sums it up better than anything ever could.
6She's Always The Boss
LVP's isn't famous just for her uniquely dry brand of housewife drama; from West Hollywood's PUMP to Beverly Hills's Villa Blanca, she presides over an international restaurant empire of 26 eateries and bars across the globe. She's even made her employees reality TV stars, turning her staff at LA's SUR into the cast of Bravo's irresistible spin-off, Vanderpump Rules.
7She Literally Makes Her Own Rosé
When LVP launched Vanderpump Rosé in partnership with her daughter, Pandora, she cemented her status as a culinary industry tour-de-force (and made everyone's dream of sipping pink wine like you're on Rodeo Drive feel possible). Notably, it settles on the palette with a "dry, classic style" — much like its inventor's technique for spilling the tea with her Housewives castmates.
It's all definite proof that Lisa Vanderpump is the best of the best in the Housewives world.