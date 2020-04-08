Getting a DM from an ex in the middle of a pandemic is like Princess Leia and Han Solo confessing their love for each other right before he's frozen in carbonite. After all this time, now's the moment you choose to say something? While it might be easy to dismiss an ex sliding into your DMs under normal circumstances, these are by no means normal circumstances. Luckily, astrology might help explain why on earth you're hearing from your ex during a public health crisis.

"The energy of the Sun sign gives a lot of information about what the tendencies would be during a quarantine situation," Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, intuitive astrologer and transformational coach, tells Bustle. "When making a prediction for a certain sign, I'm considering the energy and characteristics of each sign as well as the element of each sign."

In general, Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) tend to be more reactive, Earth signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) more cut off, Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) more emotional, and Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) more talkative. It's why a Water sign like Pisces may DM an ex on Instagram looking for another shot, while an Earth sign like Capricorn will only reach out if they need your help with something.

Below, Dove clues you in on your ex's motives, based on their Sun sign.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is known for being impulsive so chances are, they saw your TikTok dance and decided to see what else you've been up to. Dove says your Aries ex is in an unfamiliar situation right now — alone on their birthday. "They can't go through with the usual game plan or be with the friends they usually play with," she says. While they may be DMing you out of boredom, you rarely have to guess what an Aries is really thinking. If they're reaching out for fun or to rekindle the relationship, they'll be direct about it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Unlike Aries, Taurus likely had the idea to message you two weeks ago with the hopes of winning you back. Since Taurus is a Fixed sign, they may not truly get over any of their past loves. According to Dove, Taurus would much rather wait for an ex to come back than be the first one to make a move. But if they haven't heard from you, they'll eventually make a move to rekindle the relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If your Gemini ex is sliding into your DMs right now, they've likely caught up on all their shows, finished a couple of books, and they're now in need of some new entertainment. In general, Gemini isn't a sign that clings onto exes or gets too sentimental. "If an old partner is messaging you, it’s because they're looking to have a great conversation," Dove says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer signs care deeply about the people they love — and used to love. They may feel the need to prepare their friends and loved ones for the unknown right now, Dove says. So if you're hearing from your Cancer ex, they likely want to make sure you're OK. "They will be reaching out to you to see if you need anything, and that includes their support and their affection," Dove says.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leos live to be in the spotlight, so not being able to soak in all the energy of the people around them is tough. If your Leo ex is DMing you right now, they're likely feeling bored, lonely, and in need of attention. "Leos would love to get on a Zoom date with you," Dove says. "Be prepared for some fun on camera. They may show up wearing a costume and will try to convince you to wear one, too!" Since Leos tend to be prideful, even if they want another shot at the relationship they're probably not going to express deeper feelings in the middle of the pandemic.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgos tend to be pretty critical on themselves, so they will also use this time to reflect on the past and right any wrongs between you two. They may try to talk politics just to have a conversation and see if you share their views. "They're looking for a compadre first and maybe something more later on," Dove says.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) As people pleasers, Libras will use this opportunity to make sure that they're on good terms with their exes. "Libra will be interested in finding out what you’ve been thinking about and how you’re feeling about things," Dove says. "They might also be a little bit bored and want someone to flirt and banter with." You'll know if they're interested in something more if they take the time to keep the conversation going.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio is another sign that doesn't get over their ex easily. They're known for being mysterious and don't open themselves up to just anyone. According to Dove, this is one sign that's least likely to reach out to an ex unless something big pushed them to do so. "They might be thinking of you, pining over you, wondering what you are up to, aching for you, but you likely will not be hearing from them," Dove says.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius is known for being an adventurous, fun-loving sign, but they're also deep thinkers. Right now, Sagittarius is focused on their life after social distancing, the kind of world they want to create, and who they want by their side. "If you're hearing from them it’s because they would like you to be on their team, to join their community, and build a new way of life with you," Dove says.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Capricorns tend to believe that if a relationship didn't work out before, it probably won't work out now. "Of all the signs, it's easiest for them to cut ties emotionally, spiritually, physically, and never look back," Dove says. "If they do want to talk to you, they may send someone as a scout to check things out first." Capricorns are also known for being practical, so they may be reaching out because they need your help with something.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Aquarius is the sign that's most likely to message all of their exes, all of their friends, and all the people they've worked with in the past just to make sure they're OK. "They might FaceTime you when you’re in the shower, but call them back because it’ll be worth it," Dove says. "They love deeply even if they have trouble communicating it."